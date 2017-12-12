Barbara Kruger Art at NYC L.E.S. Skatepark + Heavy Discussion 3 at Performa Arts

On a frosty NYC November morning, Jim Murphy met up with Glen E. Friedman at the L.E.S. Skatepark to document the Barbara Kruger Art Installation. Glen shot photos of Elissa Steamer and Alexis Sablone for the next issue of Juice Magazine, and, after the skate session, everyone headed over to the Performa Hub to be part of the Heavy Discussion panel, with some of the world’s best female skateboarders. The women graciously shared their thoughts on the Barbara Kruger art on display at the skatepark, and explained how they got their start in skateboarding and more. Here are a few video clips that Murf filmed from the skatepark and the panel discussion on November 18, 2017.

Barbara Kruger Art Installation at L.E.S. Skatepark in NYC:

Artist, Barbara Kruger, has been employing media effects and strategies to create her own political, and social messages around consumerism, mass media, and feminism on billboards, buses, newspapers, buildings, and parks for the past four decades. Her instantly recognizable—and frequently appropriated—visual style of delivering highly charged, terse phrases in white Futura Bold font over red blocks has radiated its influence on other visual artists, graphic design, street culture, and skate fashion, and now fills the interior of L.E.S skate park in NYC. The Barbara Kruger Art Installation at Coleman Skatepark was created in partnership with NYC Parks and skate park designer Steve Rodriguez, Barbara Kruger employs her signature effects and strategies to broadcast messages that engage ideas about power, desire, adoration, contempt, and capital, at New York’s most popular skate park underneath the Manhattan Bridge.

http://17.performa-arts.org/events/barbara-kruger211

http://17.performa-arts.org/events/barbara-kruger-the-drop

Heavy Discussion V.3 at Performa Hub in NYC:

Heavy Discussion 3 Features Skateboarders: Alexis Sablone, Kea Duarte, Jaime Reyes, Sara Kay, Lacey Baker, and Elissa Steamer. Panel moderated by Jilleen Liao. As Performa 17 examines the sociopolitical context informing contemporary art today, with work examining immediate and critical concerns confronting our urban centers, the shifting political and cultural currents of our world today, and the role of the arts and of artists in supporting afflicted communities, Heavy Discussion v.3 examines skateboarding through a female perspective, reflecting on skateboarding as an art and women in skateboarding as the afflicted community. Due to major political and cultural shifts within that community, including the recent induction of skateboarding in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, increased normalization of skateboarding in popular culture increasing female participation, and expanding corporate interest, now is a perfect time to foster dialogue. Here, a panel of intergenerational female skaters will share their views on the political and cultural currents.

http://17.performa-arts.org/events/heavy-discussion