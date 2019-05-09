Backyard Vert Skating Stoke in Silver Spring, Maryland

Glenn Joyce made the trip out to Damian Grasso’s vert ramp in Silver Spring, Maryland, this past weekend to catch some snaps of the crew getting their chops sharpened up for Stop #2 of the Renegade Vert Series coming up on June 22, 2019. Todd Johnson and Sam Boo were representing along with Scott Tupper and Tommy Vendemmia, with ramp owner, Damian Grasso, leading the charge. Get all the info on the Renegade Vert Series at https://rumbel.wixsite.com/renegadevertseries and see more of Glenn’s photography on Instagram at @_Glenn_Joyce_ and @JuiceMagazine. Thanks to Damian for the hospitality and cheers to ToJo, Boo, Tupper and Tommy for ripping.

Damian Grasso. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Todd Johnson. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Sam Boo. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Damian Grasso. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Todd Johnson. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Tommy Vendemmia. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Todd Johnson. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Damian Grasso. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Todd Johnson. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Sam Boo. Photo by Glenn Joyce