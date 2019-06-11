Back in the New York Groove Skateboarding at Pier 62

It was a beautiful day with a killer breeze and the vibes were the best they’ve ever been at Pier 62 in NYC this past weekend. It was smiles all around and all about fun with friends. The winter only took a slight toll on the skateboard park with a few tiles missing, but the coping is all set for maximum grindage.

Shark Dog and Jim “Murph” Murphy. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Shark Dog, Rayad, Duncan McGillivray-Smith and Tony West were front and center leading the charge with raw power. Brian from Connecticut was 50-50-ing everything and slamming backside disasters and running power lines all over the park. Shark Dog was flowing backside airs, backside bonelesses and locked in Smith grinds all day long. Mikey was slaying it as usual, and The Greek machine had the hardest and loudest backside carves of the day, while Andrey the “Party Animal” riding the Hockey board ripped his brains out.

Shark Dog. @shark_dog Photo by Glenn Joyce

Everybody was grinding the fuck out of their Indys loud and proud and there was East Coast heckling and pure stoke all day long. Juice Magazine’s Glenn Joyce was straight off the skyscraper, spitting distance from the pool, where he bends iron on the reg, to snap these sick shots of the crew.

Rayad @ra.yad Photo by Glenn Joyce

Here are some of Glenn’s photos from this past weekend’s session and a few from the previous weekend when Sean Plundeke stopped through for a bite of the Big Apple’s pool coping and he caught up with Ryan Monihan, CoolCat Charlie, Young Lotus Love and Dimitri Stanford, plus some shots from a fun sesh with Michael Dworak, @AndrewBreadmeat, @Speedy_NY and Porkchop.

Words by Jim “Murph” Murphy and photos by Glenn Joyce

Sean Plundeke. @seanplundeke Photo by Glenn Joyce

Lotus Love. @younglotuslove Photo by Glenn Joyce

Dimitri Stanford. @switch_nolly Photo by Glenn Joyce

Ryan Monihan @monihan. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Lotus Love. @younglotuslove Photo by Glenn Joyce

Dimitri Stanford. @switch_nolly Photo by Glenn Joyce

Lotus Love. @younglotuslove Photo by Glenn Joyce

