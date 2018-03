Babes On Board returns to the Lee & Joe Jamail Skatepark this Saturday, March 31 from 1-3 p.m with special guests, Nicole Hause and Mimi Knoop. Come skate and meet amazing women skateboarders. Mimi Knoop is a storied Pro Skateboard Champion and Nicole Hause just won the Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic earlier this month. This is a fantastic opportunity to inspire Houston Women to engage in the Amazing Sport of Skateboarding. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a sport. It’s a community.