“Babbling Flower” A Solo Art Exhibition by Brooklyn, New York based multidisciplinary artist, Maximilian Mueller, will be celebrated at Jai Tanju’s Seeing Things Gallery, located at 751 W San Carlos St, San Jose, California, on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 2-6pm. This exhibition is an exploration of Mueller’s “colorfully dark” characters, featuring new paintings, prints and drawings around themes such as romance, adventure, and pure optimism.” This will be Maximilian Mueller’s first solo art exhibition in California, so go check out some rad art.

See more from Maximilian at muellerstudios.net

See more from Seeing Things Gallery at seeingthingsgallery.com

Maximilian Mueller is an American Contemporary artist from Maryland, currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Mueller is noted for his use of cartoonish figures and imagery that depict subjects such as society, politics and pop culture. Influenced by cultures such as skateboarding, folk art, pop art, low brow and street art, his cross disciplinary interests infuse his work with a dynamic mix of skill sets, ranging from painting to illustration, graphic design to printmaking, woodworking to sculpture.

Select Clients: adidas Skateboarding, Mountain Dew, Arizona Iced Tea, NYSkateboarding, Street Plant Brand, Mike Vallely, RVCA, Chrome Industries, Baus Headwear, Vigilante Coffee Company, Ace Coffee Company, &pizza among others.

Select Exhibitions: The Juxtapoz Clubhouse, House of Vans, SoHo Arts Club, Blind Whino Gallery, The Fridge Gallery, CineCycle Gallery, Howard Theatre, Hotel on Rivington, The Bklyn House Hotel among others.

Select Print Publications: Juxtapoz Magazine, Juice Magazine, Bitchslap Magazine, Step Dad Magazine, Scholastic, Barnes & Noble, Wall Street Journal, CanCulture, 12th Street Journal among others.

Select Charities: Wounded Knee Skateboards, Stronghold Society, Changing Tides Foundation, Cool Culture, Groundswell Project, Walk of Art among others.

For purchases, commissions and inquiries – [email protected]