Asbury Ice Bowl 2017 + The Cold War Surfing Contest in New Jersey

Asbury Ice Bowl skate contest + Cold War Surfing contest coming up in Asbury Park, New Jersey in March. Check it…

A hand-picked group of surfers from up and down the East Coast have signed on to compete in the second annual winter surfing contest, THE COLD WAR in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The 18 professional surfers will be divided into two teams with the winning team taking home the ice cold cash, “WINTER TAKES ALL.”

The waiting period for the contest begins March 5th and runs to March 31st, 2017. The call to begin the contest will be made at least 48 hours in advance, when the surf conditions are predicted to be optimal to hold the contest. New Jersey surfing legends Andrew Gesler and Sam Hammer return as team captains. With almost 20 years of competing against each other, a great rivalry has commenced that has gotten stronger by the year. Both Hammer and Gesler are looking forward to picking their prospective teams and remain ready to do battle in the surf. This year the talent pool has widened to 18 surfers who hail from Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Maryland. They will join New Jersey and New York’s finest watermen.

“This year, for the second Cold War, we have decided to expand to five people outside of NJ/NY who are kinda familiar with cold water,” said Sam Hammer, co-director. “The goal has always been to have more outside participation. Get the best surfers we can get in touch within our best conditions.”

Last year’s winning team captain, Andrew Gesler, feels the uniqueness of Cold War sets it apart from other surfing events.

“Bringing a team aspect amidst the wintry elements makes for a one-of-a kind-experience not only for the athletes, but for the crowd too. I am excited to defend the title in year two with an even deeper talent pool to choose from as contest directors have opened up the East Coast. It will be a blast!” said Gesler from Ocean City, NJ.

The contest will be held at the Asbury Avenue Beach, situated behind the famed Casino building, brought to you by Surf Taco and the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Worldwide leader in surf forecasting and the leading surf content provider, Surfline.com, has come onboard to make help contest organizers make the call to when the conditions will be best. Surfline’s East Coast forecast team, consisting of professionally trained meteorologists on the East Coast, will provide decision support during the waiting period to ensure the Cold War is held in the best possible conditions.

“Surfline’s historical swell database suggests that March is statistically one of, if not the, best time to see appreciable S/SE swell for New Jersey. Water temps are typically in the upper 30s to low 40s during the waiting period on average, which sets the perfect stage for this unique cold water event.” said Mark Willis, Chief Meteorologist from Surfline. The Surfer’s Environmental Alliance is committed to the preservation and protection of the environmental and cultural elements that are inherent to the sport of surfing. They have also thrown their support behind THE COLD WAR.

In 2017, THE COLD WAR will expand its imprint to Forth Union, one of the most unique new skate spots in America. Forth Union will present the cold condition skate contest, ASBURY ICE BOWL. On March 4th, the skate portion of THE COLD WAR will feature a similar format. Two teams featuring captains Derek Rinaldi and Lou Cuccaro, will consist of nationally recognized amateur skaters, local rippers, groms and girls. “The format will be extremely loose as they navigate through the newly added features of the bowl in a jam format,” said Jersey skate legend Derek Rinaldi. THE COLD WAR KICK-OFF PARTY where the Captains pick their teams will take place on March 4th at The Wonder Bar featuring one of the best rock bands from the burgeoning Asbury Park music scene, The Battery Electric with special guests. The evening will be hosted by Taylor Allen with DJ Sara M.