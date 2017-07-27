Art For A Cause To Benefit TheraSurf Will Feature Tony Alva’s Band: His Eyes Have Fangs

This Saturday night some of the biggest names in art, music, surfing and skateboarding will be in Malibu supporting “Art For A Cause” to benefit Therasurf, a local Org founded by Malibu native/surfer, Jimmy Gamboa. Therasurf is comprised of a “diverse collective of parents, professionals and members of the surf community committed to the belief that there is healing energy in the power of the ocean, and the goal of Therasurf is to provide children with special needs the opportunity to benefit from that positive energy by safely getting them into the water and up on waves.”

Electric Native, a brand created in Malibu that brings people together through art, philanthropy, wellness and nature, will present “Art For A Cause”, Saturday, July 29th 7pm—11pm in Malibu, California, featuring a music performance and album release of His Eyes Have Fangs which features skateboarding legend, Tony Alva, along with a surprise celebrity guest performance.

This special evening will also feature amazing art by a host of heavies including: Robby Krieger (celebrating 50 years of The Doors), Steve Olson, Jeff Ho, Christian Hosoi, Danny Fuller, Jim Evans, Chloe Trujillo, Pearl Thompson, Eamon Harrington, Keegan Gibbs, Lyon Herron, Dune Newhouse and Matt Wessen, along with live art by Robert Vargas and live screen printing by Unify.

This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of The Doors “Light My Fire” hitting #1 on the charts. Robby Krieger and the skateboarders and surfers of Dogtown are excited to do this show together and honor their roots in both Venice Beach and Malibu.

Sponsored by ABK, Fender, Therasurf, Graffitti, Vans, Green Truck, Astro Lizard And Mountain Valley Spring Water, the “Art For A Cause” show will be hosted at the PCH Pop Up Gallery—24903 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265.

Come out to Malibu and show your support.

For more event info go to WWW.ELECTRICNATIVE.COM

Here are a few clips that feature the excellent humans contributing to this great cause…

Tony Alva Indian School Ditch 2017. Footage by Eric Dressen

Robby Krieger (celebrating 50 years of The Doors)

Pearl Thompson aka Porl Thompson with Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

Live art by Robert Vargas

