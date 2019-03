Two of Antiz Skateboards riders, Mickael Germond of France and Teemu Pirinen of Finland, have released parts worthy of your viewing attention. Vive la France and Finland.

Mickael Germond just dropped this part, Pavement, in the French capital city and took the roughest spots, sometimes with no run up…

Teemu Pirinen, is from Turku, Finland, and he shows his local habits between some DIY, stones and local spots.

