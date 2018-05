Who is Andy Anderson? According to Stacy Peralta, “He’s one of a kind. Probably the most interesting and open minded skater I have ever met. Some may say that he’s a free style skater. But then, he’ll jump down big hand rails and skate some of the most raw pools and ramps as well.” Check out this short film, Peralta put together of Andy.

Video link: https://youtu.be/R8jSNpGX-ZM