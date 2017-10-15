Album Review: Disastroid – Screen

Disastroid doesn’t write the same record twice and the differences between their new album, Screen, and their last album, Missiles, proves this. This facet is noticeable in all the records the Bay Area trio release, and it keeps things interesting in the Disastroid camp.

Missiles is steeped in technical riffs and frantic time signatures, while Screen pulls a 180 and has a more controlled finesse to the songwriting. Taking derivatives from stoner rock, sludge, punk, and noise rock, Screen’s nine tracks cater to varying tastes underground metal fans. Yet, classifying these guys is another story, and they likely have heard it all by now. Disastroid are solid musicians, who don’t get intimidated with new approaches and techniques to add to their noise. Heavy music is already saturated enough with a bunch of imitators and generics, and these guys stand out from this.

Guitarist/vocalist, Enver Koneya, summarizes the conception of Screen with this statement: “We spent a little more time on the songs and tried to strip them down a bit. We were enjoying sitting on some heavy riffs and working on them for tone and vibe rather than complicating them with extra parts. We approached the recording differently as well and tried to keep it simple as far as overdubs and extra tracks.”

Translation: They kept it simple.

The nine tracks give way to different techniques and tempos. The Jesus Lizard influence is present on “Clinical Perfection,” with the dissonant guitar intro and rumbling bass line. “Getting in the Way,” has a straightforward driving groove which sounds familiar to the first Queens of the Stone Age album, and “Coyote” borrows a hypnotic rhythm that sounds like material from Lullabies to Paralyze.

“New Day,” the single off Screen, has a catchy hook accompanied with stoner punk chord progressions. “Gunslinger” is a frantic banger that has a galloping beat and the soaring vocal work that Koneya regularly exhibits. “Choke the Falcon” is a technical instrumental that switches between a math rock feel and post-rock atmosphere.

<a href="http://disastroid.bandcamp.com/album/screen">Screen by Disastroid</a>

If it’s your first time hearing these guys, get into it. Screen is now available through their Bandcamp page.

