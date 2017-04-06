“Ain’t Foolin’ Around” Channel Street Skatepark Benefit Show

“Ain’t Foolin’ Around”, the photography and art show to help save Channel St. Skatepark, was good times at the Good Bar in Long Beach, CA, on April Fools Day, and featured work by Lance Mountain, Reda, Tobin Yelland, Michael Burnett, Joe Hammeke, Brian Lotti, Coan Buddy Nichols, Rick Charnoski, Rhino, MRZ, Tino Razo, Anthony Acosta, Andy Harris, Elvis Segarich, Craig Ibarra, Cesar Rimoldi, Ryan Pickens, Nick Salgado, Isiah Obando, Valeri J. Bower, AJ Dungo, Dan Levy and many more with music by Ray Barbee and DJ Don Cesar. Curated by Rob Crawford and sponsored by SPxSA, Sino Tequila, Transitions and The Good Bar, this one was for the DIY family of skateboarders keeping up the good fight to bring Channel Street back to life after Cal Trans shut it down to repair the highway above. Now that the road construction is done, let’s hope the powers that be keep their word and give the power back to the skateboarders that built and have maintained and improved this vital spot on the daily since 2002. Take skateboarding back… Save Channel Street Skatepark. Donate to the cause at http://www.sanpedrosk8.org/donate/

Filming and Photos by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine