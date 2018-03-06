“Against The Grain” Art Show & Celebration of Skateboarding Culture

What makes you against the grain? According to artist, Bart Saric, “The skate grind and the surf grind is always against the grain because we’re pushing forward through all the bullsh*t for something positive that makes this culture worth living.”

Going against the grain is one of the main philosophies of the El Cuervo Gallery and the artists whose work they showcase in mind-bending shows, which always provide 100%  fun for kids of all ages.

El Cuervo Gallery owner, Ralph Lobo, had this to say about being against the grain, “We’re pretty much against just about everything that every other gallery is into. There’s no wine and cheese – no pretentious bullshit. You come in here to have fun.”

On February 10th, the El Cuervo Gallery presented its fourth in a series of revolutionary “Against The Grain 4” skateboard culture art shows featuring the work of: 3 Sheets, Mike Bell, Sara Ray, Joon The Goon, Scott Aicher, Mike Strachan, Steve Caballero, Jeff Ho, Joey Vela, Visible Damage, Skot Pollok, Four Eyes, Bam, Megan Besmirched, Damien King, Travis Haight, Bart Saric, Christine Benjamin, Chris Shary, Ally Burke, Jay Hollopeter, Mayon Hanania, Alpha 6, David Ivar, Bruce Gossett, Lori Herbst, Greg Jacobs, Scotty Roller, Zachary Friedber, Felicia Ann, Chris Dang, Robbie Arias, Billy Daggers, Charles V Bennett, Mxf, Abraham Romero, Bobby Brown, Rev, Clinton Bopp, Mark Waldman and more. This unique show was sponsored by Sapporo, Juice Magazine and E-volved Tattoos & Fine Art.

The El Cuervo Gallery is located at 417 Main St, El Segundo, California. El Cuervo (which translates to The Crow) is an eclectic mixture of art gallery and retail space, offering everything from fine art originals to a signature line of artist designed apparel.

The El Cuervo experience is like no other, so join in on the fun this month on March 24th for the upcoming “Attack Of The Groms” show featuring progressive artwork by some of the most creative young artists in America.

https://www.facebook.com/ElCuervoArt/

http://elcuervogallery.bigcartel.com/

Photos and filming by Dan Levy. 
Video edit by Landon Hale

 

Information

Written by in ART,FEATURED,SKATEMarch 6, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.