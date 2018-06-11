ADRIATIC POOL PARTY SET FOR JUNE 14-17TH IN FANO, ITALY

Located by the sea and the Marche hills, the Adriatic Bowl, one of the biggest in Europe, will host skaters from across the globe for the Adriatic Pool Party, an international contest on the days of June 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th in Fano, PU, Italy.

Adriatic Bowl, the “pool” for skaters, positioned less than a kilometer from the sea and from the city historical centre, will host one of the more interesting events of the season for skateboard lovers. The structure spans 4,305 square feet and thanks to its technical characteristics, its design and its “Deep” (the deepest bowl with a height of 3,10m) is elected as one of the biggest in Europe.

The contest will gather riders from all over the world, and it is organized into 4 categories – Kids under 16, Girls, Master over 40 and Open – and it’s surrounded by several events like bbq & beer, parties by the sea, skate documentaries screenings in the bowl, photo exhibition, street art and much more.

Among the skaters that already confirmed their presence are worldwide famous names, expert and ambitious athletes that represent their countries (Germany, USA, Israel, Australia to name some) and can’t wait to skate the Adriatic Bowl.

This is Adriatic Bowl! – Video: https://youtu.be/Z0ery5AH30A



This is Adriatic Bowl! Hard work and dedication of Alessandro Vitali made this dream come true. A place where you can skate, relax and have fun with your friends! Everyone is invited to come over and join the party! Videoclip (directed and edited by): Riccardo Rossi interview: Riccardo Rossi, Simone Lodovichetti Thanks to: Alessandro Vitali, Luca Basilico, Matteo Fumaz Fumagalli, Giovanni Matteo, Nicola Vitali, Indro Martinenghi, Tyler Edtmayer

SCHEDULE:

JUNE 14th – THURSDAY

|15:00-18:30| Free practice

|18:30-LATE| Welcome cocktail with live show

JUNE 15th – FRIDAY

|10:00-20:30| Free practice

|20:30-LATE| BBQ, drinks and skate documentaries projection In the bowl

16th JUNE 16th – SATURDAY

|10:00-16:30| Free practice

|16:30-18:00| Girls Contest

|18:00-20:40| Master Over 40 Contest

|22:00-LATE| Adriatic Pool Party @ Chalet del mar

JUNE 17th – SUNDAY

|10:00 -15:30| Free practice

|15:30-18.00| Kids Under 16 Contest

|18:00-20.40| Open Contest

|20:45| Awards Ceremony

REFERENCE:

CONTACT:

Adriatic Bowl

Via Della Fratellanza 24, 61032 Fano PU

[email protected]

(+39) 347 1825202