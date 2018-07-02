Adriatic Pool Party Recap from Italy

The Adriatic Pool Party, an international skateboarding contest, went down at Adriatic Bowl in Fano, Italy from June 14-17 and granted a jaw-dropping show to over 2,000 spectators. Congrats to Alessandro Mazzara who placed first in the Open category.

Alessandro Mazzara. Photo by Matteo Moratti Alessandro Mazzara. Photo by Matteo Moratti

High levels of adrenaline and massive attendance have characterized the Adriatic Pool Party, on the shores of Italy, which gathered athletes and skate enthusiasts from all over Europe.

Aref Koushesh. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Aref Koushesh. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Besides the contests on Saturday and Sunday, the event featured four days filled with fun collateral activities like a beach party, photographic exhibitions and skate-related documentaries projected inside the bowl.

Nico Vitali. Photo by Galassi Gabriele Nico Vitali. Photo by Galassi Gabriele

Among the skaters, there was an extensive presence of international athletes coming from Israel, USA, Germany and Belgium, who have competed in the different categories; particularly exciting the Open category, where a skater from Rome, Alessandro Mazzara, prevailed over Giorgio Zattoni (who was injured during the contest) and Aref Koushesh. Fourth place went the Adriatic Bowl “owner” Nicola Vitali, who wanted to compete at all costs even if a bad flu nailed him until few hours before the contest.

Giorgio Zattoni. Photo by Gallasi Gabriele Giorgio Zattoni. Photo by Gallasi Gabriele

“The event has been a great success and every year grants bigger and bigger emotions, especially for us who have worked a lot and know how many sacrifices are behind the scenes to make it happen,” stated Alessandro Vitali, president of the sport association that manages the structure. “We’ve got an ambitious project and we are working to make it soon a reality, despite the natural challenges that we have to face every day. We can count on a great team whose help is essential for the success of events like Adriatic Pool Party.”

Alessandro Mazzara. Ddriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Alessandro Mazzara. Ddriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

“We have been relying on worldwide visibility thanks to the great consideration that Adriatic Bowl has gained among skateboard experts, magazines and skaters from all over the world” stated Simone Lodovichetti and Riccardo Rossi, who manage the bowl’s communication.

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Alessandro Mazzara. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Alessandro Mazzara. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

“A few days before the event, we had the pleasure to host Chris Borst, a legendary skater and surf shaper from the United States who skated the bowl with his son and greatly appreciated the pool’s design. This confirms the great potential of the structure, which is aiming to become a hot spot and a reference point for the skateboarding world. We are working hard and we are convinced to do it right; but to keep the highest quality of the service, we need the support of sponsors and of the love (which is always present) of all the skate enthusiasts.”

Nico Bondi. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Nico Bondi. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Bowl does not stop here. The staff is already working to prepare future events and initiatives. Meanwhile, courses for kids from 4 years old and up are held on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30PM to 7.30PM.

For further information, please contact The Adriatic Bowl crew at [email protected] or via social.

Adriatic Bowl

Via Della Fratellanza 24, 61032 Fano PU

[email protected]

(+39) 347 1825202

Winners Open. Winners Open.

Contest Results with Total Prize Purse of 2700€ and technical equipment.

Winners: Open Category:

1) Alessandro Mazzara

2) Giorgio Zattoni

3) Aref Koushesh

Winners Masters. Winners Masters.

Winners: Master (over 40) Category:

1) Giorgio Zattoni

2) Fabio di Molfetta

3) Piero Capannini

Winners Kids. Winners Kids.

Under 16 Category:

1) Ian Matteoli

2) Luca Dellavalle

3) Nicolò Bondi

Winners Girls. Winners Girls.

Girls Category:

1) Anita Arvelo

2) Valeria Bertaccini

3) Lucrezia Zarattini

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Nicola Vitali. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Nicola Vitali. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Francesco Bondi and NIco Bondi. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Francesco Bondi and NIco Bondi. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Andri Mosca, Roberto Fantozzi and Marco Paglialunga. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Andri Mosca, Roberto Fantozzi and Marco Paglialunga. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Alessandro Redaelli. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Alessandro Redaelli. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Gabriele Pignatone. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Gabriele Pignatone. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti

The Lasko aka crazy horse. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle The Lasko aka crazy horse. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Nicola Vitali. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Nicola Vitali. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Fabio Pignatti. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Fabio Pignatti. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Luca Dallavalle. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Luca Dallavalle. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti

Alessandro Bibi Mietti, Francesco Andreini and Alessandro Vitali at Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Alessandro Bibi Mietti, Francesco Andreini and Alessandro Vitali at Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti

Wolfgang Toth, Scuro Friddu and Matteo Fumaz Fumagalli. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Wolfgang Toth, Scuro Friddu and Matteo Fumaz Fumagalli. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Antonella Lombardi. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle Antonella Lombardi. Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Galassi Gabrielle

Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti Adriatic Pool Party 2018. Photo by Matteo Moratti

REFERENCES:

Link Facebook Event: http://bit.ly/2018_Adriatic_PP

This is Adriatic Bowl! – Video: https://youtu.be/Vkgt_0NABk0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adriaticbowl/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adriatic_bowl/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMY46PovRSec4hKbq_XmIdQ