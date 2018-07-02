Adriatic Pool Party Recap from Italy

The Adriatic Pool Party, an international skateboarding contest, went down at Adriatic Bowl in Fano, Italy from June 14-17 and granted a jaw-dropping show to over 2,000 spectators. Congrats to Alessandro Mazzara who placed first in the Open category.
High levels of adrenaline and massive attendance have characterized the Adriatic Pool Party, on the shores of Italy, which gathered athletes and skate enthusiasts from all over Europe.
Besides the contests on Saturday and Sunday, the event featured four days filled with fun collateral activities like a beach party, photographic exhibitions and skate-related documentaries projected inside the bowl.
Among the skaters, there was an extensive presence of international athletes coming from Israel, USA, Germany and Belgium, who have competed in the different categories; particularly exciting the Open category, where a skater from Rome, Alessandro Mazzara, prevailed over Giorgio Zattoni (who was injured during the contest) and Aref Koushesh. Fourth place went the Adriatic Bowl “owner” Nicola Vitali, who wanted to compete at all costs even if a bad flu nailed him until few hours before the contest.
“The event has been a great success and every year grants bigger and bigger emotions, especially for us who have worked a lot and know how many sacrifices are behind the scenes to make it happen,” stated Alessandro Vitali, president of the sport association that manages the structure. “We’ve got an ambitious project and we are working to make it soon a reality, despite the natural challenges that we have to face every day. We can count on a great team whose help is essential for the success of events like Adriatic Pool Party.”
“We have been relying on worldwide visibility thanks to the great consideration that Adriatic Bowl has gained among skateboard experts, magazines and skaters from all over the world” stated Simone Lodovichetti and Riccardo Rossi, who manage the bowl’s communication.
“A few days before the event, we had the pleasure to host Chris Borst, a legendary skater and surf shaper from the United States who skated the bowl with his son and greatly appreciated the pool’s design. This confirms the great potential of the structure, which is aiming to become a hot spot and a reference point for the skateboarding world. We are working hard and we are convinced to do it right; but to keep the highest quality of the service, we need the support of sponsors and of the love (which is always present) of all the skate enthusiasts.”
Adriatic Bowl does not stop here. The staff is already working to prepare future events and initiatives. Meanwhile, courses for kids from 4 years old and up are held on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30PM to 7.30PM.
Contest Results with Total Prize Purse of 2700€ and technical equipment.
Winners: Open Category:
1) Alessandro Mazzara
2) Giorgio Zattoni
3) Aref Koushesh
Winners: Master (over 40) Category:
1) Giorgio Zattoni
2) Fabio di Molfetta
3) Piero Capannini
Under 16 Category:
1) Ian Matteoli
2) Luca Dellavalle
3) Nicolò Bondi
Girls Category:
1) Anita Arvelo
2) Valeria Bertaccini
3) Lucrezia Zarattini
