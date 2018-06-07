adidas x Juice Magazine Venice Pavilion Party at Beyond The Streets

Over the Memorial Day weekend, adidas Skateboarding and BEYOND THE STREETS, in partnership with Juice Magazine, officially celebrated the re-creation of the iconic Venice Pavilion with a party showcasing skateboarding, graffiti, and music with an all-star skate jam and concert.
Brian “SharkDog” Montez. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
The high energy party saw a punk rock skate pit and special musical performances by
EXCEL and THE SHRINE alongside DJ sets by Pat Hoed, aka Adam Bomb ( Final Countdown) and the highly anticipated release of Ric Clayton’s Welcome to Venice with a book signing by the iconic O.G. artist.
Ric Clayton signs his new book “Welcome To Venice” Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
In Josh “Bagel” Klassman’s words, “Ric Clayton’s (RxCx) new book “Welcome To Venice” is as punk rock gangster street art as it gets. He combines grit and humor like no one else. At first glance, you might miss many details. As you stare deeper and deeper into each drawing, you will discover so many cool hidden things. His style is unmatched and all his own. It’s pure artistic genius with every page.” You can order your copy of “Welcome To Venice”
here.
DJ Pat Hoed, Ric Clayton, Josh “Bagel” Klassman. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Venice Beach legends and friends in attendance for the adidas x Juice Magazine Venice Pavilion Party kick off to summertime celebration included
Jesse Martinez, Aaron “Fingers” Murray, Marty Grimes, Estevan Oriol, Herbie Fletcher, Rick Kosick, Joey Tran Vo, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Jayme “Vision” Burtis, Ivan Hosoi, OG Slick, Dibi Fletcher, Gary Wong, Shawn “Lefty” Lucero, Carter Slade, Paul Schmitt, Jim Gray, Bruce Thomas, Victor Blue, Tristain “Lil Red Dog” Welch, Kelly Jackson, Wynn Miller, Cris Dawson and Daggers, Masao Miyashiro.
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Pro skateboarders
Christian Hosoi, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Bennett Harada, Ryan Simonetti, Chris Roberts, Weeman, Daniel Castillo, Greyson Fletcher, Lonny Hiramoto, and Vincent Luevanos made guest appearances and smashed up the walls of the Venice Pavilion installation.
Jeff Ho with his street art tribute to the Venice Pavilion. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine
Skateboarding Hall of Famers on hand to commemorate this unique and historic event included: C.R. Stecyk III, Eric Dressen, Laura Thornhill Caswell, and Jeff Ho, as well as Skateboarding Hall of Fame proprietor, Todd Huber.
Dogtown Skateboards team rider, Shota Kubo. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Many of the next generation Venice skaters were on hand to give respect and rip-ride with the legends of the West Side, including:
Shota Kubo, Julian Martinez, Endless Hosoi, Classic Hosoi, Jayce Murray, Dez Murray, Tye Trujillo, Tullah Trujillo, Levi Jackson, Quinne Daniels, Taiyo J Lee, Tommy Calvert and Jake Familton.
Gabe and Riot Copeland, Teddy, Robert and Chloe Trujillo, Christian Hosoi, OG Slick, Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Grammy Award-winning musician
Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Oscar nominated actor Rob Reiner, as well as Dante Ross, one of the Top 25 Greatest A&R reps in hip-hop history, made the scene. Slash of Guns N Roses, and Louiche Mayorga, former bass player for Suicidal Tendencies, and superstar drummer, Joey Castillo, were all front and center to celebrate the legacy of the Venice Pavilion.
Pete moshing in the Excel Circle Pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
We want to thank everyone for sharing in this unique once in a lifetime remembrance of the Venice Pavilion. We also want to say a special thank you to
Roger Gastman, Amanda Bessette, Andrew Luft, Anna Serena and Sarah Easton of Beyond The Streets, and Cullen Poythress of Adidas Skateboarding, and Alice Chung, Candice Han, Paige Bradford of Pitchblend PR and Karin Wulff of The 44 Co., Aaron Spohn of Spohn Ranch, and C.R. Stecyk III, Risk, and OG Slick for all the hard work in putting together such an incredible event. We also want to thank to Christian Hosoi, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Jayme Burtis, Jeff Ho, Vanessa Davey, Jay Meer, The Fakies and Bobby Brown for their ongoing help and support. 100% Respect to Ric Clayton, The Shrine and Excel and thanks again to everyone that contributed to making this such a memorable occasion.
We hope you’ll enjoy checking out these photos and videos from the party. Have a great summer!
The Shrine rawked the Memorial Day Weekend party. Photo by Chris Hooten
About adidas Skateboarding: adidas Skateboarding is a segment of adidas Originals, a division of the adidas Group. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders distributed through a global network of skateboarding retailers. The brand supports a group of elite and iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz and Na-kel Smith.
Excel: Dan Clements, Alex Barreto, Shaun Ross, Greg Saenz. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
About BEYOND THE STREETS: Curated by author and historian Roger Gastman, graffiti’s foremost authority, BEYOND THE STREETS (BTS) will kick off its inaugural showcase of diverse paintings, sculpture, photography, performances, lectures, films, and custom installations throughout 40,000+ square feet of industrial indoor and outdoor space in Los Angeles, California. The exhibition celebrates the soaring heights to which the world’s most recognizable modern art movement has risen. Original featured works will come from SHEPARD FAIREY, JASON REVOK, RETNA, LADY PINK, DASH SNOW, GUERRILLA GIRLS, BARRY McGEE, CHAZ, LEE QUIÑONES, FAILE, SWOON, TAKI 183 plus DENNIS HOPPER, TAKASHI MURAKAMI, AND MANY MORE. The one-of-a-kind, touring BTS exhibition debuts in Los Angeles on May 6, 2018 and will run through July 6, 2018. BTS will then head to New York City with more global locations to be announced.
Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE: Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For information, please visit: www.juicemagazine.com
BEYOND THE STREETS X ADIDAS X JUICE MAGAZINE PARTY.
VIDEO
Video Music: “The Destroyers” by THE SHRINE
Beyond The Streets x Adidas x Juice Magazine Venice Pavilion Party Preview
VIDEO
Last Day in the Venice Pavilion
VIDEO
More about BEYOND THE STREETS
VIDEO
Tour of BEYOND THE STREETS With Curator Roger Gastman
VIDEO
Thanks to the amazing photographers that have shared their photos from the Beyond The Streets X Adidas X Juice Magazine celebration including:
Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kelly Jackson, Dan Levy, ChrisClicksDigital, Chris Hooten, Aaron Murray, Marissa Murray, Dave Barker, Ernest Brown, Heidi Lemmon, Terri Craft, Vanessa Davey, Beau Roulette and Edizen Stowell of VenicePaparazzi.com. 100% love and respect…
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Blake Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Lightning Pete Pearce, Jesse Martinez and Alex Stowell @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Aaron Rivera. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Aaron Murray and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jon Sciano. Dixie hellraiser and riprider. Photo by Beau Roulette
Bennett Harada, Christian Hosoi, Dave Barker, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith and Carter Slade. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Bennett Harada. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jeff Ho, Blake Johnson, Jesse Martinez, Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Bennett Harada. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
@adidasskateboarding @JuiceMagazine Memorial Day Weekend BBQ party at Beyond The Streets with Ric Clayton book signing of “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Carter Slade, Herbie Fletcher, Malia Ward, Greyson Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy
Chris Roberts and Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy. © Juice Magazine
Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
C.R. Stecyk III and his Beyond The Streets installation. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Rob Reiner. Photo by Beau Roulette
Johnny, Don, Knuckles, Corey Parks, Jeff Ho, Sky Willie & Don Otto. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Dante Ross. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette
Rich Sanchez, Tye Trujillo and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten
Dennis and Julie Henson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten
Dibi Fletcher, Robert Trujillo, Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Greg Saenz of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Don Otto, Seven Worelds, Steve Mayorga, Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten
C.R. Stecyk III vintage spray paint can collection at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Dan Levy
Eddie Hadvina, Victor Blue, Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Venice Adams (Jay Adams daughter) and Villyn Vaughn. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Brian “SharkDog” Montez. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Estevan Oriol and Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith, Carter Slade. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Dan Clements of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
C.R. Stecyk III installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
Shaun Ross of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Gary Wong and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette
Herbie Fletcher and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Dressen and Wee Man. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Christian Hosoi. Photo by Beau Roulette
Herbie Fletcher, Cullen Poythress, Chris Roberts, Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy
Corey Parks, Josh Landau & Jeff Murray of The Shrine. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jeff Ho painting with help from Venice skate grom, Tommy Calvert. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Aaron Murray and Ric Clayton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jeff Ho hitting up the ramps at Beyond The Streets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Joey Tran Vo, Ivan Hosoi, Gary Wong. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine
Josh Landau of The Shrine with Jeff Ho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Excel mosh pit. Photo by Beau Roulette
Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Ric Clayton. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Jesse “The Mess” Martinez. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Julian “Juice” Martinez. Photo By Kelly Jackson
Shota Kubo and Marty Grimes. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Tommy Calvert. Photo by Chris Hooten
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Mike Miller shoots Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
OG Slick, L.A. graffiti writer/artist/designer, and always a class act. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Ric Clayton signing his new “Welcome To Venice” book. Photo by Dan Levy © JuiceMagazine
Super grom, Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten
The legendary, Lonny Hiramoto, and the lovely, Kimi Kallman. Photo by Chris Hooten
The one and only, OG Marty Grimes. Photo by Ernest Brown
Riot Copeland, up and coming street artist. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Ryan Simonetti [Jackass, Wildboyz, Late Show w/ David Letterman]. Photo @ChrisClicksDigital
Jennifer, Endless, Christian and Classic Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Ryan Simonetti. [Jackass, Wildboyz, Late Show w/David Letterman] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
O.G. tags on the installation in tribute to memories of the Venice Pavilion. Photo by Aaron Murray
OGs, Dennis Hanson and C.R. Stecyk III. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Vincent Luevanos. [Powell Peralta, Bones, SkateLifeSupply] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jayme “Vision” Burtis made his marks on the walls of Venice for many decades. Photo by Dan Levy
Vincent Luevanos. [Powell Peralta, Bones, SkateLifeSupply] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Marty Grimes, Eddie Hadvina, Victor Blue, Danny Felix. Photo By Ernest Brown.
Toots and Mark Zamudio in the mosh pit. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten
Jayme “Vision” Burtis hits up the ramp for the VBWL. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Jon Sciano rips. @jonsciano666 Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Carter Slade and Marty Grimes. Photo by Kelly Jackson
California Street Art. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette
Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Chris Hooten
OG Slick’s “LA Hands” legendary sculpture @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
Tommy Calvert and Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Venice Pavilion installation built by Spohn Ranch with art curation by Risk. Venice wall hit up by Jayme “Vision” Burtis. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Josh “Bagel” Klassman & Christian Hosoi check out “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Chris Hooten
Rick Clayton art shirts. Photo by Kelly Jackson
The up and coming next generation, Dez and Jayce Murray and friends. Photo by Aaron Murray
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Did he mention @RollModelSkateboarding ? Photo by Kelly Jackson
SharkDog with the Cyco Army Beyond The Streets Adidas bandanas. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Ric Clayton and Bagel talk about Ric’s new book “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Crazy J tags the wall for the boyz. Never forget Brian Zarate. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Venice Pavilion art installation tags in tribute to the OGs. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Shawn “Lefty” Lucero approved of the street art at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Street Art in the Venice Pavilion re-creation art installation. Photo by Kelly Jackson
The Venice Pavilion was Jeff Ho’s playground before most of you were born. Photo © Kelly Jackson
Christian Hosoi and Ric Clayton signing copies of “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Jon Sciano and Jayme” Vision” Burtis hit up the walls. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman
Ivan “Pops” Hosoi gives the Venice Pavilion street art a solid shaka. Photo by Kelly Jackson
OG Slick set up a display of classic SoCal lowriders. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Reed and Lefty” Lucero – then and now. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman
Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten
Billy Yeron and Aaron Murray enjoying the day with friends and family. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Famed photographer, Mike Miller, shooting Christian Hosoi & Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten
Ric Clayton and Dale Henderson of Beowulf catching up. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman
Teddy and Peck with V’s for Venice. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Eddie Hadvina representin’ Venice Originals and Santa Monica Airlines. Photo by Chris Hooten
Marissa Murray, Jayme “Vision” Burtis and Aaron Murray. Photo by Aaron Murray
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Hecho En Venice Oscar Galan and his son, Isaac Galan. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Mister Cartoon’s chapel “All Dawgs Go To Heaven” @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten
Eric Britton. #dontbeakook #teachtheyouth Photo by Beau Roulette
The legendary Aaron “Fingers” Murray and Glen Yeron. Photo by Aaron Murray
Bennett Harada AKA Dj Samurasta. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Shrine of Venice, California since 2008. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Stuntman Jake Familton got the ticket and took the ride. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bagel autographing his photos in the new book “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Eric “Tuma” Britton. #beyondthestreetsart #zgeneration Photo by Chris Hooten
The Jak’s EZ made the trip all the way from the great Northwest. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Christian Hosoi and Baby Paul Cullen’s brother, Brian Cullen. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Shota Kubo. [Ace/APB/Black Flys/Converse/Dogtown/OJs] Photo by Chris Hooten
Gary Wong and Aaron Murray – two of our favorite humans. Photo by Aaron Murray
Jakprints rules. Thanks for your excellent work on the zines & bandanas. Photo by Chris Hooten
Powell Peralta team rider, Vincent Luevanos, taking it to the top. Photo by Beau Roulette
Super skate groms, Tommy Calvert and Endless Hosoi. Photo by Beau Roulette
Locals Only hit up by Jeff Ho of Zephyr and Crazy J tags for VBWL. Photo by Chris Hooten
Don “Fish” Fisher. [Santa Cruz Speed Wheels – “Speed Freaks” 1989] Photo by Kelly Jackson
Bennett Harada representin’ Santa Monica Airlines with 100% style. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Dante Ross know how to spot talent. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Andy Nevill [Tattoo Asylum] and Louiche Mayorga [Luicidal]. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman
Pristine Chevy chrome shines in the SoCal sun @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten
Ryan Simonetti – professional stuntman and skateboard rider. Photo by Chris Hooten
Big Steve Mayorga – “just a badass mother fucker from Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Classic Martha Cooper print @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Eric Dressen. [Santa Cruz Skateboards/Independent/Spitfire/Vans] Photo by Beau Roulette
Jason “DASH” Groman tagging the walls for Venice. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman
Endless Hosoi, like father, like son, carrying on the fearless Hosoi tradition. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Wee Man and Rick Kosick, who shot photos at the last skate session at the Venice Pavilion in Venice and whose photo of the pit was featured on a Z-Cult skateboard. Photo © Kelly Jackson
Eric “Tuma” Britton. #paperairplanes #thesevengenerations Photo by Kelly Jackson
Mister Cartoon’s tribute to the homies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ivan “Pops” Hosoi and “The Daggers” Masao Miyashiro of Thrashin’ movie. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Taiyo J. Lee – 9 year old super grom, born and raised in Venice, California. Photo by Chris Hooten
Aaron “Fingers” Murray, iconic Dogtown skater, artist and musician. Photo by Kelly Jackson
C.R. Stecyk III’s most excellent artwork @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Venice badass boss ladies, Samantha Jackson and Marissa Murray. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Christian Hosoi smashing up the walls at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Beau Roulette
Shawn “Lefty” Lucero and Reed at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Kelly Jackson
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Thanks Cullen Poythress of Adidas for sponsoring the party. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh Landau of The Shrine [and Easy]. Photo by Beau Roulette
Bennett Harada rips and also humbly teaches the youth to rip. Photo by Kelly Jackson
1959 Chevrolet Hardtop Custom @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada with the Beyond The Streets x Adidas party goodie bag. Photo by Kelly Jackson
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Vincent Luevanos from Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Tristian “Lil Red Dog” Welch and Carter Slade. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Jon Sciano. [Antihero, Spitfire, Lakai, Independent] Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
A-Bomb art by Randall Harrington @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jeff Ho and Masao Miyashiro representing the West Side. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Eric ” Tuma” Britton “an easy-going guy with a real smooth, creative style.” Photo by Kelly Jackson
Vincent Luevanos, Eric Britton, Bennett Harada, Jim Gray, Knuckles. Photo by Kelly Jackson
RISK cut a cop car in half for his installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Marissa Murray, Jayme “Vision” Burtis, Aaron Murray. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Bennett Harada also DJs on Reggae Sundays at Melody Bar & Grill. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Yeron, Murray, Grimes, Harada, Hosoi, and Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Eddie Donaldson at Beyond The Streets Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Bennett Harada. [Santa Monica Airlines/Ace/Nike/OJs/Rip City/7Union] Photo by Kelly Jackson
RETNA art installation is the opening wall of @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Marty Grimes, Jim Gray, Bennett Harada, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Ron English’s brilliant “King Combrat” canvas at Beyond The Streets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Endless Hosoi and Jayce Murray, sons of skateboarding pioneers. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Marty Grimes, “a talent born from the banks of Mar Vista”. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Herbie Fletcher – “From chargin’ Pipe back in the ’60s to jet skiing close-out Waimea Bay or carving an empty swimming pool in ’63, this cat is a true original.” Photo by Kelly Jackson
Banksy “
Boy and Dog in a Stop and Search”
@BeyondTheStreets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Vincent Luevanos having a good time in DTLA at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten
Juice Magazine’s Publisher, Terri Craft, and the amazing, Vanessa Davey. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada riding the Beyond The Streets walls. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Daniel Castillo, Los Angeles native [CouchSurfCo., Andale, Crailtap family] Photo by Kelly Jackson
The Yerons and The Welches @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Estevan Oriol’s famous “LA Fingers” photo @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
SharkDog, attorney by trade, 100% skateboarder all the time. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Shota Kubo, uber-talented son of skateboarding pioneer, Shogo Kubo. Photo by Kelly Jackson
Takashi Murakami art installation “Depicting this Purgatorial World” in collaboration with MADSAKI and snipe1 @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Holmes at the Venice Pavilion 2.0 art re-creation, wall styling. Photo by Beau Roulette
OG powerhouses, Miss Tina K and Samantha Jackson. Photo by Kelly Jackson
@BeyondTheStreetsArts @adidas @JuiceMagazine Ric Clayton Party. Photo by Kelly Jackson
The Yeron family, generations deep on the West Side. Photo By Kelly Jackson
John Ahern’s “Swimmers” & classic lowriders @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Wave Warriors surfing royalty, Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman
Chaz Bojorquez art installation feature @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Bennett Harada attacks while Jaime Owens eyeballs the lines for a ride. Photo by Beau Roulette
World famous Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jesse Martinez in the cut at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
OG Slick, Miss Tina K, Samantha Jackson and her son, Levi Jackson. Photo By Kelly Jackson
Chaz Bojorquez art installation feature @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jeff Ho, Gary Gonzales, and Caviar. Photo By Kelly Jackson
Thanks to Montana Cans for their support of @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Dan Clements lead vocalist of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
HAZE “Festival Of Kings”30”x72”x2” Acrylic on Canvas on Acrylic. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Aaron Murray & Jesse Martinez, pioneers of ’80s Venice Pavilion evolution. Photo © Beau Roulette
Gajin Fujita “Invincible Kings of This Mad Mad World” amazing art. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Josh Landau of The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Masao Miyashiro @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Christian Hosoi skates in the circle pit @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jeff Murray of The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jason Brown of S.T. Tattoo and friends @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ric Clayton artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Issac, Oscar and Rita Galan @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Corey Parks, Josh Landau and Jeff Murray of The Shrine. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Marissa Murray and Big Steve Mayorga @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ric Clayton signs his new book @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ric Clayton’s new book “Welcome To Venice” @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ric Clayton artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Tristian “Lil Red Dog” Welch @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Dan From Jakprints @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jakprints booth @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Fakies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Bagel photo on Venice Pavilion sign @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Aaron Murray holding court in the Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Corey Parks and Josh Landau of The Shrine. Photo by Chris Hooten
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Odin Saric and his dad, Bart Saric @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy and Zephyr team’s Don Otto @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Chloe Trujillo and Tullah Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Cullen Poythress of Adidas @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Bill Barminski cardboard room art installation at BeyondTheStreets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Aaron Rivera @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Loretta and Mike Giovanazzi @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Jak’s EZ @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Tommy Calvert and Jake Familton. @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jeff Ho making use of the Montana Cans @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Charlene Smith, Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Dave “Westy” West. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Fakies, Fish, Oscar and Isaac Galan. @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Tommy Calvert @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Tommy Calvert tags the ramps @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Seven Worelds, RobDog Delgado, and Jeff Ho. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
A-Bomb art by Randall Harrington @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
David “Westy” West, Eric Britton and Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
SAMO© by Al Diaz @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Dorothy Fong, Eric Fong and Della Tagayuna @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jeff Ho and Libby Knudsen @beyondthestreetsart @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jeff Ho @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ryan Simonetti and Jim Gray @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Tony Converse of Santa Monica Airlines Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Christian Hosoi @beyondthestreetsart @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
RISK makes a statement with his art installation at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Mary Nelson and Aaron Spohn of Spohn Ranch. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Huggy Boy @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Christian Hosoi and Eric “Tuma” Britton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Maya Faya rolling around @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Josh “Bagel” Klassman @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Shota Kubo crushing it @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Christian Hosoi and Aaron Murray @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Stuntman Jake Familton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart crew Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Taiyo J Lee rolls through the art walls @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Tullah Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Lil Red Dog, Ryan Simonetti, Charlene, Bagel, Louiche, Joey Tran, Caviar, Floyd, CJ Gronner @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Akira Kinoshita [Black Flys] and Louiche Mayorga [Luicidal] Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten
Excel @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
SharkDog @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
John Ahearn art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Peck @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Toots and Mark Zamudio. Photo by Chris Hooten
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Shepard Fairey Andre The Giant Has a Posse @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Vanessa Davey [Carver Skateboards] @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Corey Parks signs autographs @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Tye Trujillo in the line up @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Ernest Brown, Vanessa Davey and Bobby Brown @beyondthestreetsart Photo VenicePaparazzi.com
The Shrine x Dogtown merch @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Excel fans @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The VIP line to get in Adidas x Juice Magazine x Beyond The Streets party. Photo by Beau Roulette
C.R. Stecyk III art wall close up @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
Tye Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Caviar, Hosoi, Trujillo, Henderson, Mayorga, Slade, Mayorga @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine party. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Guerrilla Girls art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Alex Stowell and Caviar @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Keith Haring art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten
Jeff Ho chillin at Beyond The Streets Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Taki 183 wall writers art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Bagel and Masao. Photo by Beau Roulette
Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Eric “Tuma” Britton. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jonathan, Jeff Ho, Don Otto, and Hosoi @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Mural by DAZE @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Christian Hosoi. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Takashi Murakami art gets approval from Bagel and the Venice homies. Photo © Heidi Lemmon
Christian Hosoi climbing the walls. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Paul Schmitt in front of C.R. Stecyk III art with RISK shark above. Photo by Beau Roulette
Eric Britton hanging on the walls. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Work by Lady Pink @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Vincent Luevanos styling over the Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jim Gray dug the Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Chris Hooten
Christian Hosoi led the charge all day long. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jeff Ho getting down. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Lady Aiko art installation Beyond The Streets “Adults Only” installation. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Seven Worelds collecting autographs. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Lady Pink art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Eric Britton and SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh’s art wall @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Sky Willie battle scar. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Martha Cooper photography installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Masao Miyashiro with RISK art. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Eric Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
RobDog appreciates all kinds of art, especially SWOON. Photo by Chris Hooten
Eric Britton, Rich Sanchez, SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Chaz Bojorquez art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Jim Gray. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Heidi Lemmon and her daughter Philene Lemmon and her daughter. Photo by Chris Hooten
Ryan Simonetti cruises the walls. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Eric Dressen at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Shota Kubo. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
“The Problematique”, Pat Riot artwork @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Ryan Simonetti. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Circle Pit @BeyondTheStreetsArt . Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Dennis Hopper artwork at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Circle Pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Toots and Mark Zamudio in the pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Peck and SharkDog in the pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Bennett Harada and SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Circle skate pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Oscar Galan, Rita Galan and Isaac Galan. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jake Familton. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
ANDRÉ SARAIVA art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten
Kaycee Smith and Jay Meer. Photo by Chris Hooten
Downhill Dogs Venice at Faile’s Temple @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Jak’s EZ. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Guerrilla Girls have a message at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten
Vincent Luevanos digs Retna artwork. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Don “Fish” Fisher and Jeff Greenwood. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Bennett Harada. Photo by Chris Hooten
Cleon Peterson artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
Vincent Luevanos. Photo by Chris Hooten
Stuntman Jake. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada. Photo by Chris Hooten
Endless and Classic Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Shrine’s Jeff Murray. Photo by Chris Hooten
Maya Hayuk art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
The Shrine’s Josh Landau. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Corey Parks. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada tests out the walls. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
@BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten
Patrick Martinez “Dreamers” artwork @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
Jonathan. Photo by Chris Hooten
“No Strings”, Greg ‘Craola’ Simkins art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital
Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten
Quinne Daniels at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
DABS MYLA art installation in collaboration with Amelia Posada ‘Everything Good is Good’ @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Fakies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten
INVADER art @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
The Shrine. Photo by Beau Roulette
Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten
Tony Converse. Photo by Beau Roulette
Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten
Oscar and Rita Galan. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten
Model trains painted by some of America’s most prolific freight train painters. Installation curated by Tim Conlon for @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Fakies. Photo by Beau Roulette
Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten
Chris Roberts, Cullen Poythress, Roger Gastman, Dan Levy. Photo by Beau Roulette
Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten
Jennifer and Todd Huber [Skatelab] at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada, Jim Gray, Cynthia Marie. Photo by Beau Roulette
Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten
Maya Faya and Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten
The Jak’s EZ rides while Hosoi and Ho catch up. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Aaron Rivera. Photo by Chris Hooten
Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten
Cris Dawson in front of Shepard Fairey artwork. Photo by Chris Hooten
Christian Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten
Herbie Fletcher, Dan Levy, Robert Trujillo, Chloe Trujillo. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten
EZ of The Fakies, Jeff Ho, Christian Hosoi Photo Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten
Cullen Poythress (Adidas) and Candice Han (Pitchblend PR). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten
Dave “Westy” West, Eric “Tuma” Britton and Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Jaime Owens of TransWorld Skateboarding Magzine takes a run. Photo by Chris Hooten
Victor Reyes art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten
Heidi Lemmon and her daughter and new granddaughter appreciate the Takashi Murakami art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Bennett Harada. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten
Peck in the Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten
Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten
“The Problematique”, Pat Riot artwork @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
Joe Hammeke of Thrasher and his son, Ansel. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
Michael de Nicola. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
C.R. Stecyk III installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
Jay Meer (Burnside muralist), Kaycee Smith, Bruce Thomas, Steve Mayorga, Kelly Jackson, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith, CJ Gronner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
Sarah and Pete Hilton and Dorothy Fong. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Ernest Brown.
OG Cullen and Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten
Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten
SharkDog in the pit. Photo by Chris Hooten
Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Jay Meer made it all the way from Burnside. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Punk Dancing for Self Defense tote in the Beyond The Streets Gift Shop @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Quinne Daniels. Photo by Chris Hooten
Wynn Miller and Mr. Landau. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Gabe Copeland, Riot Gets Radical and Bridget Blitsch. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Don “Fish” Fisher on the backside of Takashi Murakami art installation with Stecyk art wall and RISK’s shark art in the background at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Bruce and Jane Levy, Jeff Levy and Benay Eisner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Timothy Curtis @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten
The Shrine. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Beyond The Streets Exit Through the Gift Shop @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Herbie Fletcher, Robert Trujillo and Chloe Trujilo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Britton. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Chris Shaw and Ernest Brown. Photo courtesy of Ernest Brown.
Eric Britton and Maya Faya. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Philene Lemmon and her daughter – Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon
Excel. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Lady Aiko art room for Adults Only @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten
Bennett Harada. Photo by Ernest Brown.
Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
Alex Stowell @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com
