adidas x Juice Magazine Venice Pavilion Party at Beyond The Streets

Over the Memorial Day weekend, adidas Skateboarding and BEYOND THE STREETS, in partnership with Juice Magazine, officially celebrated the re-creation of the iconic Venice Pavilion with a party showcasing skateboarding, graffiti, and music with an all-star skate jam and concert.

Brian “SharkDog” Montez. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Brian “SharkDog” Montez. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

The high energy party saw a punk rock skate pit and special musical performances by EXCEL and THE SHRINE alongside DJ sets by Pat Hoed, aka Adam Bomb (Final Countdown) and the highly anticipated release of Ric Clayton’s Welcome to Venice with a book signing by the iconic O.G. artist.

Ric Clayton signs his new book “Welcome To Venice” Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Ric Clayton signs his new book “Welcome To Venice” Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

In Josh “Bagel” Klassman’s words, “Ric Clayton’s (RxCx) new book “Welcome To Venice” is as punk rock gangster street art as it gets. He combines grit and humor like no one else. At first glance, you might miss many details. As you stare deeper and deeper into each drawing, you will discover so many cool hidden things. His style is unmatched and all his own. It’s pure artistic genius with every page.” You can order your copy of “Welcome To Venice” here.

DJ Pat Hoed, Ric Clayton, Josh “Bagel” Klassman. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine DJ Pat Hoed, Ric Clayton, Josh “Bagel” Klassman. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Venice Beach legends and friends in attendance for the adidas x Juice Magazine Venice Pavilion Party kick off to summertime celebration included Jesse Martinez, Aaron “Fingers” Murray, Marty Grimes, Estevan Oriol, Herbie Fletcher, Rick Kosick, Joey Tran Vo, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Jayme “Vision” Burtis, Ivan Hosoi, OG Slick, Dibi Fletcher, Gary Wong, Shawn “Lefty” Lucero, Carter Slade, Paul Schmitt, Jim Gray, Bruce Thomas, Victor Blue, Tristain “Lil Red Dog” Welch, Kelly Jackson, Wynn Miller, Cris Dawson and Daggers, Masao Miyashiro.

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Pro skateboarders Christian Hosoi, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Bennett Harada, Ryan Simonetti, Chris Roberts, Weeman, Daniel Castillo, Greyson Fletcher, Lonny Hiramoto, and Vincent Luevanos made guest appearances and smashed up the walls of the Venice Pavilion installation.

Jeff Ho with his street art tribute to the Venice Pavilion. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine Jeff Ho with his street art tribute to the Venice Pavilion. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Skateboarding Hall of Famers on hand to commemorate this unique and historic event included: C.R. Stecyk III, Eric Dressen, Laura Thornhill Caswell, and Jeff Ho, as well as Skateboarding Hall of Fame proprietor, Todd Huber.

Dogtown Skateboards team rider, Shota Kubo. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Dogtown Skateboards team rider, Shota Kubo. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Many of the next generation Venice skaters were on hand to give respect and rip-ride with the legends of the West Side, including: Shota Kubo, Julian Martinez, Endless Hosoi, Classic Hosoi, Jayce Murray, Dez Murray, Tye Trujillo, Tullah Trujillo, Levi Jackson, Quinne Daniels, Taiyo J Lee, Tommy Calvert and Jake Familton.

Gabe and Riot Copeland, Teddy, Robert and Chloe Trujillo, Christian Hosoi, OG Slick, Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Gabe and Riot Copeland, Teddy, Robert and Chloe Trujillo, Christian Hosoi, OG Slick, Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Grammy Award-winning musician Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Oscar nominated actor Rob Reiner, as well as Dante Ross, one of the Top 25 Greatest A&R reps in hip-hop history, made the scene. Slash of Guns N Roses, and Louiche Mayorga, former bass player for Suicidal Tendencies, and superstar drummer, Joey Castillo, were all front and center to celebrate the legacy of the Venice Pavilion.

Pete moshing in the Excel Circle Pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Pete moshing in the Excel Circle Pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

We want to thank everyone for sharing in this unique once in a lifetime remembrance of the Venice Pavilion. We also want to say a special thank you to Roger Gastman, Amanda Bessette, Andrew Luft, Anna Serena and Sarah Easton of Beyond The Streets, and Cullen Poythress of Adidas Skateboarding, and Alice Chung, Candice Han, Paige Bradford of Pitchblend PR and Karin Wulff of The 44 Co., Aaron Spohn of Spohn Ranch, and C.R. Stecyk III, Risk, and OG Slick for all the hard work in putting together such an incredible event. We also want to thank to Christian Hosoi, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Jayme Burtis, Jeff Ho, Vanessa Davey, Jay Meer, The Fakies and Bobby Brown for their ongoing help and support. 100% Respect to Ric Clayton, The Shrine and Excel and thanks again to everyone that contributed to making this such a memorable occasion.

We hope you’ll enjoy checking out these photos and videos from the party. Have a great summer!

The Shrine rawked the Memorial Day Weekend party. Photo by Chris Hooten The Shrine rawked the Memorial Day Weekend party. Photo by Chris Hooten

About adidas Skateboarding: adidas Skateboarding is a segment of adidas Originals, a division of the adidas Group. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders distributed through a global network of skateboarding retailers. The brand supports a group of elite and iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz and Na-kel Smith.

Excel: Dan Clements, Alex Barreto, Shaun Ross, Greg Saenz. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Excel: Dan Clements, Alex Barreto, Shaun Ross, Greg Saenz. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

About BEYOND THE STREETS: Curated by author and historian Roger Gastman, graffiti’s foremost authority, BEYOND THE STREETS (BTS) will kick off its inaugural showcase of diverse paintings, sculpture, photography, performances, lectures, films, and custom installations throughout 40,000+ square feet of industrial indoor and outdoor space in Los Angeles, California. The exhibition celebrates the soaring heights to which the world’s most recognizable modern art movement has risen. Original featured works will come from SHEPARD FAIREY, JASON REVOK, RETNA, LADY PINK, DASH SNOW, GUERRILLA GIRLS, BARRY McGEE, CHAZ, LEE QUIÑONES, FAILE, SWOON, TAKI 183 plus DENNIS HOPPER, TAKASHI MURAKAMI, AND MANY MORE. The one-of-a-kind, touring BTS exhibition debuts in Los Angeles on May 6, 2018 and will run through July 6, 2018. BTS will then head to New York City with more global locations to be announced.

Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE: Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For information, please visit: www.juicemagazine.com

Thanks to the amazing photographers that have shared their photos from the Beyond The Streets X Adidas X Juice Magazine celebration including: Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kelly Jackson, Dan Levy, ChrisClicksDigital, Chris Hooten, Aaron Murray, Marissa Murray, Dave Barker, Ernest Brown, Heidi Lemmon, Terri Craft, Vanessa Davey, Beau Roulette and Edizen Stowell of VenicePaparazzi.com. 100% love and respect…

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Blake Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Blake Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Lightning Pete Pearce, Jesse Martinez and Alex Stowell @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Lightning Pete Pearce, Jesse Martinez and Alex Stowell @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Aaron Rivera. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Aaron Rivera. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Aaron Murray and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Aaron Murray and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jon Sciano. Dixie hellraiser and riprider. Photo by Beau Roulette Jon Sciano. Dixie hellraiser and riprider. Photo by Beau Roulette

Bennett Harada, Christian Hosoi, Dave Barker, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith and Carter Slade. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Bennett Harada, Christian Hosoi, Dave Barker, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith and Carter Slade. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Bennett Harada. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Bennett Harada. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jeff Ho, Blake Johnson, Jesse Martinez, Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jeff Ho, Blake Johnson, Jesse Martinez, Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Bennett Harada. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Bennett Harada. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

@adidasskateboarding @JuiceMagazine Memorial Day Weekend BBQ party at Beyond The Streets with Ric Clayton book signing of “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital @adidasskateboarding @JuiceMagazine Memorial Day Weekend BBQ party at Beyond The Streets with Ric Clayton book signing of “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Carter Slade, Herbie Fletcher, Malia Ward, Greyson Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy Carter Slade, Herbie Fletcher, Malia Ward, Greyson Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy

Chris Roberts and Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy. © Juice Magazine Chris Roberts and Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy. © Juice Magazine

Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

C.R. Stecyk III and his Beyond The Streets installation. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine C.R. Stecyk III and his Beyond The Streets installation. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Rob Reiner. Photo by Beau Roulette Rob Reiner. Photo by Beau Roulette

Johnny, Don, Knuckles, Corey Parks, Jeff Ho, Sky Willie & Don Otto. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Johnny, Don, Knuckles, Corey Parks, Jeff Ho, Sky Willie & Don Otto. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Dante Ross. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dante Ross. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette

Rich Sanchez, Tye Trujillo and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten Rich Sanchez, Tye Trujillo and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten

Dennis and Julie Henson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dennis and Julie Henson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten

Dibi Fletcher, Robert Trujillo, Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Dibi Fletcher, Robert Trujillo, Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Greg Saenz of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Greg Saenz of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Don Otto, Seven Worelds, Steve Mayorga, Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Don Otto, Seven Worelds, Steve Mayorga, Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten

C.R. Stecyk III vintage spray paint can collection at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Dan Levy C.R. Stecyk III vintage spray paint can collection at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Dan Levy

Eddie Hadvina, Victor Blue, Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eddie Hadvina, Victor Blue, Christian Hosoi. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Venice Adams (Jay Adams daughter) and Villyn Vaughn. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Venice Adams (Jay Adams daughter) and Villyn Vaughn. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Brian “SharkDog” Montez. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Brian “SharkDog” Montez. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Estevan Oriol and Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Estevan Oriol and Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith, Carter Slade. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith, Carter Slade. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Dan Clements of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Dan Clements of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

C.R. Stecyk III installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten C.R. Stecyk III installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

Shaun Ross of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Shaun Ross of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Gary Wong and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Gary Wong and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette

Herbie Fletcher and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Herbie Fletcher and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Eric Dressen and Wee Man. Photo by Kelly Jackson Eric Dressen and Wee Man. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Christian Hosoi. Photo by Beau Roulette Christian Hosoi. Photo by Beau Roulette

Herbie Fletcher, Cullen Poythress, Chris Roberts, Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy Herbie Fletcher, Cullen Poythress, Chris Roberts, Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy

Corey Parks, Josh Landau & Jeff Murray of The Shrine. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Corey Parks, Josh Landau & Jeff Murray of The Shrine. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jeff Ho painting with help from Venice skate grom, Tommy Calvert. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jeff Ho painting with help from Venice skate grom, Tommy Calvert. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Aaron Murray and Ric Clayton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Aaron Murray and Ric Clayton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jeff Ho hitting up the ramps at Beyond The Streets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jeff Ho hitting up the ramps at Beyond The Streets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Joey Tran Vo, Ivan Hosoi, Gary Wong. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine Joey Tran Vo, Ivan Hosoi, Gary Wong. Photo by Terri Craft © Juice Magazine

Josh Landau of The Shrine with Jeff Ho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Josh Landau of The Shrine with Jeff Ho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Excel mosh pit. Photo by Beau Roulette Excel mosh pit. Photo by Beau Roulette

Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Ric Clayton. Photo by Kelly Jackson Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Ric Clayton. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Jesse “The Mess” Martinez. Photo by Kelly Jackson Jesse “The Mess” Martinez. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Julian “Juice” Martinez. Photo By Kelly Jackson Julian “Juice” Martinez. Photo By Kelly Jackson

Shota Kubo and Marty Grimes. Photo by Ernest Brown. Shota Kubo and Marty Grimes. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Tommy Calvert. Photo by Chris Hooten Tommy Calvert. Photo by Chris Hooten

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Mike Miller shoots Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Mike Miller shoots Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

OG Slick, L.A. graffiti writer/artist/designer, and always a class act. Photo by Kelly Jackson OG Slick, L.A. graffiti writer/artist/designer, and always a class act. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Ric Clayton signing his new “Welcome To Venice” book. Photo by Dan Levy © JuiceMagazine Ric Clayton signing his new “Welcome To Venice” book. Photo by Dan Levy © JuiceMagazine

Super grom, Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten Super grom, Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten

The legendary, Lonny Hiramoto, and the lovely, Kimi Kallman. Photo by Chris Hooten The legendary, Lonny Hiramoto, and the lovely, Kimi Kallman. Photo by Chris Hooten

The one and only, OG Marty Grimes. Photo by Ernest Brown The one and only, OG Marty Grimes. Photo by Ernest Brown

Riot Copeland, up and coming street artist. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Riot Copeland, up and coming street artist. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Ryan Simonetti [Jackass, Wildboyz, Late Show w/ David Letterman]. Photo @ChrisClicksDigital Ryan Simonetti [Jackass, Wildboyz, Late Show w/ David Letterman]. Photo @ChrisClicksDigital

Jennifer, Endless, Christian and Classic Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jennifer, Endless, Christian and Classic Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Ryan Simonetti. [Jackass, Wildboyz, Late Show w/David Letterman] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Ryan Simonetti. [Jackass, Wildboyz, Late Show w/David Letterman] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

O.G. tags on the installation in tribute to memories of the Venice Pavilion. Photo by Aaron Murray O.G. tags on the installation in tribute to memories of the Venice Pavilion. Photo by Aaron Murray

OGs, Dennis Hanson and C.R. Stecyk III. Photo by Kelly Jackson OGs, Dennis Hanson and C.R. Stecyk III. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Vincent Luevanos. [Powell Peralta, Bones, SkateLifeSupply] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Vincent Luevanos. [Powell Peralta, Bones, SkateLifeSupply] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jayme “Vision” Burtis made his marks on the walls of Venice for many decades. Photo by Dan Levy Jayme “Vision” Burtis made his marks on the walls of Venice for many decades. Photo by Dan Levy

Vincent Luevanos. [Powell Peralta, Bones, SkateLifeSupply] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Vincent Luevanos. [Powell Peralta, Bones, SkateLifeSupply] Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Marty Grimes, Eddie Hadvina, Victor Blue, Danny Felix. Photo By Ernest Brown. Marty Grimes, Eddie Hadvina, Victor Blue, Danny Felix. Photo By Ernest Brown.

Toots and Mark Zamudio in the mosh pit. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten Toots and Mark Zamudio in the mosh pit. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten

Jayme “Vision” Burtis hits up the ramp for the VBWL. Photo by Kelly Jackson Jayme “Vision” Burtis hits up the ramp for the VBWL. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Jon Sciano rips. @jonsciano666 Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jon Sciano rips. @jonsciano666 Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Carter Slade and Marty Grimes. Photo by Kelly Jackson Carter Slade and Marty Grimes. Photo by Kelly Jackson

California Street Art. Photo by Kelly Jackson California Street Art. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette Excel. Photo by Beau Roulette

Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Chris Hooten Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Chris Hooten

OG Slick’s “LA Hands” legendary sculpture @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten OG Slick’s “LA Hands” legendary sculpture @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

Tommy Calvert and Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Ernest Brown. Tommy Calvert and Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Venice Pavilion installation built by Spohn Ranch with art curation by Risk. Venice wall hit up by Jayme “Vision” Burtis. Photo by Kelly Jackson Venice Pavilion installation built by Spohn Ranch with art curation by Risk. Venice wall hit up by Jayme “Vision” Burtis. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Josh “Bagel” Klassman & Christian Hosoi check out “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Chris Hooten Josh “Bagel” Klassman & Christian Hosoi check out “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Chris Hooten

Rick Clayton art shirts. Photo by Kelly Jackson Rick Clayton art shirts. Photo by Kelly Jackson

The up and coming next generation, Dez and Jayce Murray and friends. Photo by Aaron Murray The up and coming next generation, Dez and Jayce Murray and friends. Photo by Aaron Murray

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Did he mention @RollModelSkateboarding ? Photo by Kelly Jackson Eric “Tuma” Britton. Did he mention @RollModelSkateboarding ? Photo by Kelly Jackson

SharkDog with the Cyco Army Beyond The Streets Adidas bandanas. Photo by Kelly Jackson SharkDog with the Cyco Army Beyond The Streets Adidas bandanas. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Ric Clayton and Bagel talk about Ric’s new book “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson Ric Clayton and Bagel talk about Ric’s new book “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Crazy J tags the wall for the boyz. Never forget Brian Zarate. Photo by Kelly Jackson Crazy J tags the wall for the boyz. Never forget Brian Zarate. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Venice Pavilion art installation tags in tribute to the OGs. Photo by Kelly Jackson Venice Pavilion art installation tags in tribute to the OGs. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Shawn “Lefty” Lucero approved of the street art at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Kelly Jackson Shawn “Lefty” Lucero approved of the street art at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Street Art in the Venice Pavilion re-creation art installation. Photo by Kelly Jackson Street Art in the Venice Pavilion re-creation art installation. Photo by Kelly Jackson

The Venice Pavilion was Jeff Ho’s playground before most of you were born. Photo © Kelly Jackson The Venice Pavilion was Jeff Ho’s playground before most of you were born. Photo © Kelly Jackson

Christian Hosoi and Ric Clayton signing copies of “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson Christian Hosoi and Ric Clayton signing copies of “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Jon Sciano and Jayme” Vision” Burtis hit up the walls. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman Jon Sciano and Jayme” Vision” Burtis hit up the walls. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman

Ivan “Pops” Hosoi gives the Venice Pavilion street art a solid shaka. Photo by Kelly Jackson Ivan “Pops” Hosoi gives the Venice Pavilion street art a solid shaka. Photo by Kelly Jackson

OG Slick set up a display of classic SoCal lowriders. Photo by Kelly Jackson OG Slick set up a display of classic SoCal lowriders. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Reed and Lefty” Lucero – then and now. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman Reed and Lefty” Lucero – then and now. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman

Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten

Billy Yeron and Aaron Murray enjoying the day with friends and family. Photo by Kelly Jackson Billy Yeron and Aaron Murray enjoying the day with friends and family. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Famed photographer, Mike Miller, shooting Christian Hosoi & Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten Famed photographer, Mike Miller, shooting Christian Hosoi & Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten

Ric Clayton and Dale Henderson of Beowulf catching up. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman Ric Clayton and Dale Henderson of Beowulf catching up. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman

Teddy and Peck with V’s for Venice. Photo by Kelly Jackson Teddy and Peck with V’s for Venice. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Eddie Hadvina representin’ Venice Originals and Santa Monica Airlines. Photo by Chris Hooten Eddie Hadvina representin’ Venice Originals and Santa Monica Airlines. Photo by Chris Hooten

Marissa Murray, Jayme “Vision” Burtis and Aaron Murray. Photo by Aaron Murray Marissa Murray, Jayme “Vision” Burtis and Aaron Murray. Photo by Aaron Murray

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Hecho En Venice Oscar Galan and his son, Isaac Galan. Photo by Kelly Jackson Hecho En Venice Oscar Galan and his son, Isaac Galan. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Mister Cartoon’s chapel “All Dawgs Go To Heaven” @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten Mister Cartoon’s chapel “All Dawgs Go To Heaven” @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten

Eric Britton. #dontbeakook #teachtheyouth Photo by Beau Roulette Eric Britton. #dontbeakook #teachtheyouth Photo by Beau Roulette

The legendary Aaron “Fingers” Murray and Glen Yeron. Photo by Aaron Murray The legendary Aaron “Fingers” Murray and Glen Yeron. Photo by Aaron Murray

Bennett Harada AKA Dj Samurasta. Photo by Chris Hooten Bennett Harada AKA Dj Samurasta. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Shrine of Venice, California since 2008. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine The Shrine of Venice, California since 2008. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Stuntman Jake Familton got the ticket and took the ride. Photo by Chris Hooten Stuntman Jake Familton got the ticket and took the ride. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bagel autographing his photos in the new book “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson Bagel autographing his photos in the new book “Welcome To Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Eric “Tuma” Britton. #beyondthestreetsart #zgeneration Photo by Chris Hooten Eric “Tuma” Britton. #beyondthestreetsart #zgeneration Photo by Chris Hooten

The Jak’s EZ made the trip all the way from the great Northwest. Photo by Kelly Jackson The Jak’s EZ made the trip all the way from the great Northwest. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Christian Hosoi and Baby Paul Cullen’s brother, Brian Cullen. Photo by Kelly Jackson Christian Hosoi and Baby Paul Cullen’s brother, Brian Cullen. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Shota Kubo. [Ace/APB/Black Flys/Converse/Dogtown/OJs] Photo by Chris Hooten Shota Kubo. [Ace/APB/Black Flys/Converse/Dogtown/OJs] Photo by Chris Hooten

Gary Wong and Aaron Murray – two of our favorite humans. Photo by Aaron Murray Gary Wong and Aaron Murray – two of our favorite humans. Photo by Aaron Murray

Jakprints rules. Thanks for your excellent work on the zines & bandanas. Photo by Chris Hooten Jakprints rules. Thanks for your excellent work on the zines & bandanas. Photo by Chris Hooten

Powell Peralta team rider, Vincent Luevanos, taking it to the top. Photo by Beau Roulette Powell Peralta team rider, Vincent Luevanos, taking it to the top. Photo by Beau Roulette

Super skate groms, Tommy Calvert and Endless Hosoi. Photo by Beau Roulette Super skate groms, Tommy Calvert and Endless Hosoi. Photo by Beau Roulette

Locals Only hit up by Jeff Ho of Zephyr and Crazy J tags for VBWL. Photo by Chris Hooten Locals Only hit up by Jeff Ho of Zephyr and Crazy J tags for VBWL. Photo by Chris Hooten

Don “Fish” Fisher. [Santa Cruz Speed Wheels – “Speed Freaks” 1989] Photo by Kelly Jackson Don “Fish” Fisher. [Santa Cruz Speed Wheels – “Speed Freaks” 1989] Photo by Kelly Jackson

Bennett Harada representin’ Santa Monica Airlines with 100% style. Photo by Kelly Jackson Bennett Harada representin’ Santa Monica Airlines with 100% style. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Dante Ross know how to spot talent. Photo by Kelly Jackson Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Dante Ross know how to spot talent. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Andy Nevill [Tattoo Asylum] and Louiche Mayorga [Luicidal]. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman Andy Nevill [Tattoo Asylum] and Louiche Mayorga [Luicidal]. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman

Pristine Chevy chrome shines in the SoCal sun @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten Pristine Chevy chrome shines in the SoCal sun @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten

Ryan Simonetti – professional stuntman and skateboard rider. Photo by Chris Hooten Ryan Simonetti – professional stuntman and skateboard rider. Photo by Chris Hooten

Big Steve Mayorga – “just a badass mother fucker from Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson Big Steve Mayorga – “just a badass mother fucker from Venice”. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Classic Martha Cooper print @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Classic Martha Cooper print @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Eric Dressen. [Santa Cruz Skateboards/Independent/Spitfire/Vans] Photo by Beau Roulette Eric Dressen. [Santa Cruz Skateboards/Independent/Spitfire/Vans] Photo by Beau Roulette

Jason “DASH” Groman tagging the walls for Venice. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman Jason “DASH” Groman tagging the walls for Venice. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman

Endless Hosoi, like father, like son, carrying on the fearless Hosoi tradition. Photo by Kelly Jackson Endless Hosoi, like father, like son, carrying on the fearless Hosoi tradition. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Wee Man and Rick Kosick, who shot photos at the last skate session at the Venice Pavilion in Venice and whose photo of the pit was featured on a Z-Cult skateboard. Photo © Kelly Jackson Wee Man and Rick Kosick, who shot photos at the last skate session at the Venice Pavilion in Venice and whose photo of the pit was featured on a Z-Cult skateboard. Photo © Kelly Jackson

Eric “Tuma” Britton. #paperairplanes #thesevengenerations Photo by Kelly Jackson Eric “Tuma” Britton. #paperairplanes #thesevengenerations Photo by Kelly Jackson

Mister Cartoon’s tribute to the homies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Mister Cartoon’s tribute to the homies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ivan “Pops” Hosoi and “The Daggers” Masao Miyashiro of Thrashin’ movie. Photo by Kelly Jackson Ivan “Pops” Hosoi and “The Daggers” Masao Miyashiro of Thrashin’ movie. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Taiyo J. Lee – 9 year old super grom, born and raised in Venice, California. Photo by Chris Hooten Taiyo J. Lee – 9 year old super grom, born and raised in Venice, California. Photo by Chris Hooten

Aaron “Fingers” Murray, iconic Dogtown skater, artist and musician. Photo by Kelly Jackson Aaron “Fingers” Murray, iconic Dogtown skater, artist and musician. Photo by Kelly Jackson

C.R. Stecyk III’s most excellent artwork @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital C.R. Stecyk III’s most excellent artwork @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Venice badass boss ladies, Samantha Jackson and Marissa Murray. Photo by Kelly Jackson Venice badass boss ladies, Samantha Jackson and Marissa Murray. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Christian Hosoi smashing up the walls at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Beau Roulette Christian Hosoi smashing up the walls at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Beau Roulette

Shawn “Lefty” Lucero and Reed at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Kelly Jackson Shawn “Lefty” Lucero and Reed at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Kelly Jackson

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Thanks Cullen Poythress of Adidas for sponsoring the party. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Thanks Cullen Poythress of Adidas for sponsoring the party. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Josh Landau of The Shrine [and Easy]. Photo by Beau Roulette Josh Landau of The Shrine [and Easy]. Photo by Beau Roulette

Bennett Harada rips and also humbly teaches the youth to rip. Photo by Kelly Jackson Bennett Harada rips and also humbly teaches the youth to rip. Photo by Kelly Jackson

1959 Chevrolet Hardtop Custom @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten 1959 Chevrolet Hardtop Custom @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada with the Beyond The Streets x Adidas party goodie bag. Photo by Kelly Jackson Bennett Harada with the Beyond The Streets x Adidas party goodie bag. Photo by Kelly Jackson

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Vincent Luevanos from Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kelly Jackson Vincent Luevanos from Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Tristian “Lil Red Dog” Welch and Carter Slade. Photo by Kelly Jackson Tristian “Lil Red Dog” Welch and Carter Slade. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Jon Sciano. [Antihero, Spitfire, Lakai, Independent] Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jon Sciano. [Antihero, Spitfire, Lakai, Independent] Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

A-Bomb art by Randall Harrington @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital A-Bomb art by Randall Harrington @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jeff Ho and Masao Miyashiro representing the West Side. Photo by Kelly Jackson Jeff Ho and Masao Miyashiro representing the West Side. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Eric ” Tuma” Britton “an easy-going guy with a real smooth, creative style.” Photo by Kelly Jackson Eric ” Tuma” Britton “an easy-going guy with a real smooth, creative style.” Photo by Kelly Jackson

Vincent Luevanos, Eric Britton, Bennett Harada, Jim Gray, Knuckles. Photo by Kelly Jackson Vincent Luevanos, Eric Britton, Bennett Harada, Jim Gray, Knuckles. Photo by Kelly Jackson

RISK cut a cop car in half for his installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com RISK cut a cop car in half for his installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Marissa Murray, Jayme “Vision” Burtis, Aaron Murray. Photo by Kelly Jackson Marissa Murray, Jayme “Vision” Burtis, Aaron Murray. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Bennett Harada also DJs on Reggae Sundays at Melody Bar & Grill. Photo by Kelly Jackson Bennett Harada also DJs on Reggae Sundays at Melody Bar & Grill. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Yeron, Murray, Grimes, Harada, Hosoi, and Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Kelly Jackson Yeron, Murray, Grimes, Harada, Hosoi, and Stuntman Jake Familton. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Eddie Donaldson at Beyond The Streets Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by Kelly Jackson Eddie Donaldson at Beyond The Streets Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Bennett Harada. [Santa Monica Airlines/Ace/Nike/OJs/Rip City/7Union] Photo by Kelly Jackson Bennett Harada. [Santa Monica Airlines/Ace/Nike/OJs/Rip City/7Union] Photo by Kelly Jackson

RETNA art installation is the opening wall of @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com RETNA art installation is the opening wall of @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Marty Grimes, Jim Gray, Bennett Harada, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Kelly Jackson Marty Grimes, Jim Gray, Bennett Harada, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Ron English’s brilliant “King Combrat” canvas at Beyond The Streets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Ron English’s brilliant “King Combrat” canvas at Beyond The Streets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Endless Hosoi and Jayce Murray, sons of skateboarding pioneers. Photo by Kelly Jackson Endless Hosoi and Jayce Murray, sons of skateboarding pioneers. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Marty Grimes, “a talent born from the banks of Mar Vista”. Photo by Kelly Jackson Marty Grimes, “a talent born from the banks of Mar Vista”. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Herbie Fletcher – “From chargin’ Pipe back in the ’60s to jet skiing close-out Waimea Bay or carving an empty swimming pool in ’63, this cat is a true original.” Photo by Kelly Jackson Herbie Fletcher – “From chargin’ Pipe back in the ’60s to jet skiing close-out Waimea Bay or carving an empty swimming pool in ’63, this cat is a true original.” Photo by Kelly Jackson

Banksy “Boy and Dog in a Stop and Search” @BeyondTheStreets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Banksy “@BeyondTheStreets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Vincent Luevanos having a good time in DTLA at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten Vincent Luevanos having a good time in DTLA at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten

Juice Magazine’s Publisher, Terri Craft, and the amazing, Vanessa Davey. Photo by Chris Hooten Juice Magazine’s Publisher, Terri Craft, and the amazing, Vanessa Davey. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada riding the Beyond The Streets walls. Photo by Kelly Jackson Bennett Harada riding the Beyond The Streets walls. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Daniel Castillo, Los Angeles native [CouchSurfCo., Andale, Crailtap family] Photo by Kelly Jackson Daniel Castillo, Los Angeles native [CouchSurfCo., Andale, Crailtap family] Photo by Kelly Jackson

The Yerons and The Welches @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Yerons and The Welches @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Estevan Oriol’s famous “LA Fingers” photo @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Estevan Oriol’s famous “LA Fingers” photo @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

SharkDog, attorney by trade, 100% skateboarder all the time. Photo by Kelly Jackson SharkDog, attorney by trade, 100% skateboarder all the time. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Shota Kubo, uber-talented son of skateboarding pioneer, Shogo Kubo. Photo by Kelly Jackson Shota Kubo, uber-talented son of skateboarding pioneer, Shogo Kubo. Photo by Kelly Jackson

Takashi Murakami art installation “Depicting this Purgatorial World” in collaboration with MADSAKI and snipe1 @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Takashi Murakami art installation “Depicting this Purgatorial World” in collaboration with MADSAKI and snipe1 @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Holmes at the Venice Pavilion 2.0 art re-creation, wall styling. Photo by Beau Roulette Holmes at the Venice Pavilion 2.0 art re-creation, wall styling. Photo by Beau Roulette

OG powerhouses, Miss Tina K and Samantha Jackson. Photo by Kelly Jackson OG powerhouses, Miss Tina K and Samantha Jackson. Photo by Kelly Jackson

@BeyondTheStreetsArts @adidas @JuiceMagazine Ric Clayton Party. Photo by Kelly Jackson @BeyondTheStreetsArts @adidas @JuiceMagazine Ric Clayton Party. Photo by Kelly Jackson

The Yeron family, generations deep on the West Side. Photo By Kelly Jackson The Yeron family, generations deep on the West Side. Photo By Kelly Jackson

John Ahern’s “Swimmers” & classic lowriders @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com John Ahern’s “Swimmers” & classic lowriders @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Wave Warriors surfing royalty, Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman Wave Warriors surfing royalty, Herbie Fletcher. Photo by Josh ” Bagel” Klassman

Chaz Bojorquez art installation feature @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Chaz Bojorquez art installation feature @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Bennett Harada attacks while Jaime Owens eyeballs the lines for a ride. Photo by Beau Roulette Bennett Harada attacks while Jaime Owens eyeballs the lines for a ride. Photo by Beau Roulette

World famous Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com World famous Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jesse Martinez in the cut at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Jesse Martinez in the cut at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

OG Slick, Miss Tina K, Samantha Jackson and her son, Levi Jackson. Photo By Kelly Jackson OG Slick, Miss Tina K, Samantha Jackson and her son, Levi Jackson. Photo By Kelly Jackson

Chaz Bojorquez art installation feature @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Chaz Bojorquez art installation feature @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jeff Ho, Gary Gonzales, and Caviar. Photo By Kelly Jackson Jeff Ho, Gary Gonzales, and Caviar. Photo By Kelly Jackson

Thanks to Montana Cans for their support of @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Thanks to Montana Cans for their support of @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Dan Clements lead vocalist of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Dan Clements lead vocalist of Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

HAZE “Festival Of Kings”30”x72”x2” Acrylic on Canvas on Acrylic. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com HAZE “Festival Of Kings”30”x72”x2” Acrylic on Canvas on Acrylic. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Aaron Murray & Jesse Martinez, pioneers of ’80s Venice Pavilion evolution. Photo © Beau Roulette Aaron Murray & Jesse Martinez, pioneers of ’80s Venice Pavilion evolution. Photo © Beau Roulette

Gajin Fujita “Invincible Kings of This Mad Mad World” amazing art. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Gajin Fujita “Invincible Kings of This Mad Mad World” amazing art. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Josh Landau of The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Josh Landau of The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Masao Miyashiro @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Masao Miyashiro @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Christian Hosoi skates in the circle pit @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Christian Hosoi skates in the circle pit @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jeff Murray of The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Jeff Murray of The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jason Brown of S.T. Tattoo and friends @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Jason Brown of S.T. Tattoo and friends @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ric Clayton artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Ric Clayton artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Shrine @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Issac, Oscar and Rita Galan @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Issac, Oscar and Rita Galan @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Corey Parks, Josh Landau and Jeff Murray of The Shrine. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Corey Parks, Josh Landau and Jeff Murray of The Shrine. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Marissa Murray and Big Steve Mayorga @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Marissa Murray and Big Steve Mayorga @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ric Clayton signs his new book @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Ric Clayton signs his new book @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ric Clayton’s new book “Welcome To Venice” @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Ric Clayton’s new book “Welcome To Venice” @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ric Clayton artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Ric Clayton artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Tristian “Lil Red Dog” Welch @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tristian “Lil Red Dog” Welch @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Dan From Jakprints @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Dan From Jakprints @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jakprints booth @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Jakprints booth @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Fakies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Fakies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Bagel photo on Venice Pavilion sign @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Bagel photo on Venice Pavilion sign @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Aaron Murray holding court in the Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Aaron Murray holding court in the Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Corey Parks and Josh Landau of The Shrine. Photo by Chris Hooten Corey Parks and Josh Landau of The Shrine. Photo by Chris Hooten

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Odin Saric and his dad, Bart Saric @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Odin Saric and his dad, Bart Saric @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy and Zephyr team’s Don Otto @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Juice Magazine’s Dan Levy and Zephyr team’s Don Otto @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Chloe Trujillo and Tullah Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Chloe Trujillo and Tullah Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Cullen Poythress of Adidas @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Cullen Poythress of Adidas @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Bill Barminski cardboard room art installation at BeyondTheStreets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Bill Barminski cardboard room art installation at BeyondTheStreets. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Aaron Rivera @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Aaron Rivera @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Loretta and Mike Giovanazzi @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Loretta and Mike Giovanazzi @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Jak’s EZ @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Jak’s EZ @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Heidi Lemmon Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Tommy Calvert and Jake Familton. @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tommy Calvert and Jake Familton. @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jeff Ho making use of the Montana Cans @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Jeff Ho making use of the Montana Cans @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Charlene Smith, Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Dave “Westy” West. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Charlene Smith, Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Dave “Westy” West. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Fakies, Fish, Oscar and Isaac Galan. @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Fakies, Fish, Oscar and Isaac Galan. @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Tommy Calvert @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tommy Calvert @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Tommy Calvert tags the ramps @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tommy Calvert tags the ramps @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Seven Worelds, RobDog Delgado, and Jeff Ho. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Seven Worelds, RobDog Delgado, and Jeff Ho. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

A-Bomb art by Randall Harrington @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten A-Bomb art by Randall Harrington @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

David “Westy” West, Eric Britton and Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com David “Westy” West, Eric Britton and Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

SAMO© by Al Diaz @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com SAMO© by Al Diaz @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Dorothy Fong, Eric Fong and Della Tagayuna @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Dorothy Fong, Eric Fong and Della Tagayuna @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jeff Ho and Libby Knudsen @beyondthestreetsart @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Jeff Ho and Libby Knudsen @beyondthestreetsart @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jeff Ho @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Jeff Ho @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ryan Simonetti and Jim Gray @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Ryan Simonetti and Jim Gray @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Tony Converse of Santa Monica Airlines Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tony Converse of Santa Monica Airlines Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Christian Hosoi @beyondthestreetsart @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Christian Hosoi @beyondthestreetsart @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

RISK makes a statement with his art installation at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon RISK makes a statement with his art installation at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Mary Nelson and Aaron Spohn of Spohn Ranch. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Mary Nelson and Aaron Spohn of Spohn Ranch. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Huggy Boy @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Huggy Boy @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Christian Hosoi and Eric “Tuma” Britton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Christian Hosoi and Eric “Tuma” Britton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Maya Faya rolling around @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Maya Faya rolling around @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Josh “Bagel” Klassman @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Josh “Bagel” Klassman @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Shota Kubo crushing it @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Shota Kubo crushing it @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Christian Hosoi and Aaron Murray @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Christian Hosoi and Aaron Murray @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Stuntman Jake Familton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Stuntman Jake Familton @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart crew Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart crew Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Taiyo J Lee rolls through the art walls @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Taiyo J Lee rolls through the art walls @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Tullah Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tullah Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Lil Red Dog, Ryan Simonetti, Charlene, Bagel, Louiche, Joey Tran, Caviar, Floyd, CJ Gronner @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Lil Red Dog, Ryan Simonetti, Charlene, Bagel, Louiche, Joey Tran, Caviar, Floyd, CJ Gronner @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Akira Kinoshita [Black Flys] and Louiche Mayorga [Luicidal] Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Akira Kinoshita [Black Flys] and Louiche Mayorga [Luicidal] Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Excel @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten

Excel @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Excel @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

SharkDog @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com SharkDog @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

John Ahearn art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten John Ahearn art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Peck @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Peck @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Toots and Mark Zamudio. Photo by Chris Hooten Toots and Mark Zamudio. Photo by Chris Hooten

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Shepard Fairey Andre The Giant Has a Posse @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Shepard Fairey Andre The Giant Has a Posse @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Vanessa Davey [Carver Skateboards] @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Vanessa Davey [Carver Skateboards] @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Corey Parks signs autographs @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Corey Parks signs autographs @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Tye Trujillo in the line up @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tye Trujillo in the line up @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Ernest Brown, Vanessa Davey and Bobby Brown @beyondthestreetsart Photo VenicePaparazzi.com Ernest Brown, Vanessa Davey and Bobby Brown @beyondthestreetsart Photo VenicePaparazzi.com

The Shrine x Dogtown merch @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Shrine x Dogtown merch @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Excel fans @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Excel fans @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The VIP line to get in Adidas x Juice Magazine x Beyond The Streets party. Photo by Beau Roulette The VIP line to get in Adidas x Juice Magazine x Beyond The Streets party. Photo by Beau Roulette

C.R. Stecyk III art wall close up @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten C.R. Stecyk III art wall close up @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

Tye Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Tye Trujillo @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Caviar, Hosoi, Trujillo, Henderson, Mayorga, Slade, Mayorga @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine party. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Caviar, Hosoi, Trujillo, Henderson, Mayorga, Slade, Mayorga @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine party. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Guerrilla Girls art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Guerrilla Girls art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Alex Stowell and Caviar @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Alex Stowell and Caviar @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

@beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Keith Haring art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten Keith Haring art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten

Jeff Ho chillin at Beyond The Streets Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jeff Ho chillin at Beyond The Streets Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Taki 183 wall writers art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Taki 183 wall writers art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Bagel and Masao. Photo by Beau Roulette Bagel and Masao. Photo by Beau Roulette

Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Eric “Tuma” Britton. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric “Tuma” Britton. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jonathan, Jeff Ho, Don Otto, and Hosoi @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jonathan, Jeff Ho, Don Otto, and Hosoi @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Mural by DAZE @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Mural by DAZE @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Christian Hosoi. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Christian Hosoi. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Takashi Murakami art gets approval from Bagel and the Venice homies. Photo © Heidi Lemmon Takashi Murakami art gets approval from Bagel and the Venice homies. Photo © Heidi Lemmon

Christian Hosoi climbing the walls. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Christian Hosoi climbing the walls. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Paul Schmitt in front of C.R. Stecyk III art with RISK shark above. Photo by Beau Roulette Paul Schmitt in front of C.R. Stecyk III art with RISK shark above. Photo by Beau Roulette

Eric Britton hanging on the walls. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric Britton hanging on the walls. @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Work by Lady Pink @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Work by Lady Pink @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Vincent Luevanos styling over the Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Vincent Luevanos styling over the Venice Pavilion re-creation. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jim Gray dug the Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Chris Hooten Jim Gray dug the Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Chris Hooten

Christian Hosoi led the charge all day long. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Christian Hosoi led the charge all day long. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jeff Ho getting down. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jeff Ho getting down. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Lady Aiko art installation Beyond The Streets “Adults Only” installation. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Lady Aiko art installation Beyond The Streets “Adults Only” installation. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Seven Worelds collecting autographs. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Seven Worelds collecting autographs. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Lady Pink art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Lady Pink art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Eric Britton and SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric Britton and SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh’s art wall @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh’s art wall @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Sky Willie battle scar. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Sky Willie battle scar. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Martha Cooper photography installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Martha Cooper photography installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Masao Miyashiro with RISK art. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Masao Miyashiro with RISK art. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Eric Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric Britton. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

RobDog appreciates all kinds of art, especially SWOON. Photo by Chris Hooten RobDog appreciates all kinds of art, especially SWOON. Photo by Chris Hooten

Eric Britton, Rich Sanchez, SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Eric Britton, Rich Sanchez, SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Chaz Bojorquez art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Chaz Bojorquez art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Jim Gray. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jim Gray. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Heidi Lemmon and her daughter Philene Lemmon and her daughter. Photo by Chris Hooten Heidi Lemmon and her daughter Philene Lemmon and her daughter. Photo by Chris Hooten

Ryan Simonetti cruises the walls. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Ryan Simonetti cruises the walls. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Eric Dressen at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Eric Dressen at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Shota Kubo. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Shota Kubo. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

“The Problematique”, Pat Riot artwork @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital “The Problematique”, Pat Riot artwork @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Ryan Simonetti. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Ryan Simonetti. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Circle Pit @BeyondTheStreetsArt . Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Circle Pit @BeyondTheStreetsArt . Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Dennis Hopper artwork at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Dennis Hopper artwork at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Excel. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Circle Pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Circle Pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Toots and Mark Zamudio in the pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Toots and Mark Zamudio in the pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Peck and SharkDog in the pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Peck and SharkDog in the pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Bennett Harada and SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Bennett Harada and SharkDog. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Circle skate pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Circle skate pit. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Oscar Galan, Rita Galan and Isaac Galan. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Oscar Galan, Rita Galan and Isaac Galan. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jake Familton. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jake Familton. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

ANDRÉ SARAIVA art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten ANDRÉ SARAIVA art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten

Kaycee Smith and Jay Meer. Photo by Chris Hooten Kaycee Smith and Jay Meer. Photo by Chris Hooten

Downhill Dogs Venice at Faile’s Temple @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten Downhill Dogs Venice at Faile’s Temple @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Jak’s EZ. Photo by Chris Hooten The Jak’s EZ. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Guerrilla Girls have a message at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon The Guerrilla Girls have a message at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten

Vincent Luevanos digs Retna artwork. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Vincent Luevanos digs Retna artwork. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Don “Fish” Fisher and Jeff Greenwood. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Don “Fish” Fisher and Jeff Greenwood. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Bennett Harada. Photo by Chris Hooten Bennett Harada. Photo by Chris Hooten

Cleon Peterson artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten Cleon Peterson artwork @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

Vincent Luevanos. Photo by Chris Hooten Vincent Luevanos. Photo by Chris Hooten

Stuntman Jake. Photo by Chris Hooten Stuntman Jake. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada. Photo by Chris Hooten Bennett Harada. Photo by Chris Hooten

Endless and Classic Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten Endless and Classic Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Shrine’s Jeff Murray. Photo by Chris Hooten The Shrine’s Jeff Murray. Photo by Chris Hooten

Maya Hayuk art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Maya Hayuk art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

The Shrine’s Josh Landau. Photo by Chris Hooten The Shrine’s Josh Landau. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Bennett Harada. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Corey Parks. Photo by Chris Hooten Corey Parks. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada tests out the walls. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Bennett Harada tests out the walls. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

@BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by Chris Hooten

Patrick Martinez “Dreamers” artwork @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten Patrick Martinez “Dreamers” artwork @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

Jonathan. Photo by Chris Hooten Jonathan. Photo by Chris Hooten

“No Strings”, Greg ‘Craola’ Simkins art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital “No Strings”, Greg ‘Craola’ Simkins art @BeyondTheStreetsArt. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten

Quinne Daniels at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Quinne Daniels at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

DABS MYLA art installation in collaboration with Amelia Posada ‘Everything Good is Good’ @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten DABS MYLA art installation in collaboration with Amelia Posada ‘Everything Good is Good’ @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Fakies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com The Fakies @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten

INVADER art @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com INVADER art @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

The Shrine. Photo by Beau Roulette The Shrine. Photo by Beau Roulette

Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten Huggy Boy. Photo by Chris Hooten

Tony Converse. Photo by Beau Roulette Tony Converse. Photo by Beau Roulette

Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten

Oscar and Rita Galan. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Oscar and Rita Galan. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten

Model trains painted by some of America’s most prolific freight train painters. Installation curated by Tim Conlon for @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten Model trains painted by some of America’s most prolific freight train painters. Installation curated by Tim Conlon for @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Fakies. Photo by Beau Roulette The Fakies. Photo by Beau Roulette

Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten

Chris Roberts, Cullen Poythress, Roger Gastman, Dan Levy. Photo by Beau Roulette Chris Roberts, Cullen Poythress, Roger Gastman, Dan Levy. Photo by Beau Roulette

Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten Eric Britton. Photo by Chris Hooten

Jennifer and Todd Huber [Skatelab] at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Jennifer and Todd Huber [Skatelab] at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada, Jim Gray, Cynthia Marie. Photo by Beau Roulette Bennett Harada, Jim Gray, Cynthia Marie. Photo by Beau Roulette

Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten Beyond The Streets. Photo by Chris Hooten

Maya Faya and Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten Maya Faya and Jim Gray. Photo by Chris Hooten

The Jak’s EZ rides while Hosoi and Ho catch up. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine The Jak’s EZ rides while Hosoi and Ho catch up. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Ernest Brown. Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Aaron Rivera. Photo by Chris Hooten Aaron Rivera. Photo by Chris Hooten

Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten

Cris Dawson in front of Shepard Fairey artwork. Photo by Chris Hooten Cris Dawson in front of Shepard Fairey artwork. Photo by Chris Hooten

Christian Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten Christian Hosoi. Photo by Chris Hooten

Herbie Fletcher, Dan Levy, Robert Trujillo, Chloe Trujillo. Photo by Ernest Brown. Herbie Fletcher, Dan Levy, Robert Trujillo, Chloe Trujillo. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten Shota Kubo. Photo by Chris Hooten

EZ of The Fakies, Jeff Ho, Christian Hosoi Photo Dan Levy © Juice Magazine EZ of The Fakies, Jeff Ho, Christian Hosoi Photo Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten

Cullen Poythress (Adidas) and Candice Han (Pitchblend PR). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Cullen Poythress (Adidas) and Candice Han (Pitchblend PR). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten Ryan Simonetti. Photo by Chris Hooten

Dave “Westy” West, Eric “Tuma” Britton and Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by Ernest Brown. Dave “Westy” West, Eric “Tuma” Britton and Aaron “Fingers” Murray. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Jaime Owens of TransWorld Skateboarding Magzine takes a run. Photo by Chris Hooten Jaime Owens of TransWorld Skateboarding Magzine takes a run. Photo by Chris Hooten

Victor Reyes art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Victor Reyes art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten Taiyo J. Lee. Photo by Chris Hooten

Heidi Lemmon and her daughter and new granddaughter appreciate the Takashi Murakami art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Heidi Lemmon and her daughter and new granddaughter appreciate the Takashi Murakami art at Beyond The Streets art. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Bennett Harada. Photo by Ernest Brown. Bennett Harada. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten

Peck in the Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten Peck in the Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten

Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten

“The Problematique”, Pat Riot artwork @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten “The Problematique”, Pat Riot artwork @beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

Joe Hammeke of Thrasher and his son, Ansel. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Joe Hammeke of Thrasher and his son, Ansel. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

Michael de Nicola. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Michael de Nicola. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

C.R. Stecyk III installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten C.R. Stecyk III installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

Jay Meer (Burnside muralist), Kaycee Smith, Bruce Thomas, Steve Mayorga, Kelly Jackson, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith, CJ Gronner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jay Meer (Burnside muralist), Kaycee Smith, Bruce Thomas, Steve Mayorga, Kelly Jackson, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Charlene Smith, CJ Gronner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

Sarah and Pete Hilton and Dorothy Fong. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Sarah and Pete Hilton and Dorothy Fong. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Ernest Brown. Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Ernest Brown.

OG Cullen and Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine OG Cullen and Daniel Castillo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten Excel. Photo by Chris Hooten

Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten Circle pit. Photo by Chris Hooten

SharkDog in the pit. Photo by Chris Hooten SharkDog in the pit. Photo by Chris Hooten

Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Heidi Lemmon Paul Insect and Bast installation @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Jay Meer made it all the way from Burnside. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Jay Meer made it all the way from Burnside. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Punk Dancing for Self Defense tote in the Beyond The Streets Gift Shop @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Punk Dancing for Self Defense tote in the Beyond The Streets Gift Shop @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Quinne Daniels. Photo by Chris Hooten Quinne Daniels. Photo by Chris Hooten

Wynn Miller and Mr. Landau. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Wynn Miller and Mr. Landau. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Gabe Copeland, Riot Gets Radical and Bridget Blitsch. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Gabe Copeland, Riot Gets Radical and Bridget Blitsch. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Don “Fish” Fisher on the backside of Takashi Murakami art installation with Stecyk art wall and RISK’s shark art in the background at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Don “Fish” Fisher on the backside of Takashi Murakami art installation with Stecyk art wall and RISK’s shark art in the background at Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Bruce and Jane Levy, Jeff Levy and Benay Eisner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Bruce and Jane Levy, Jeff Levy and Benay Eisner. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Timothy Curtis @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten Timothy Curtis @beyondthestreetsart Photo by Chris Hooten

The Shrine. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine The Shrine. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Beyond The Streets Exit Through the Gift Shop @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Beyond The Streets Exit Through the Gift Shop @beyondthestreetsart @adidasskateboarding @juicemagazine Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com

Herbie Fletcher, Robert Trujillo and Chloe Trujilo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Herbie Fletcher, Robert Trujillo and Chloe Trujilo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Eric Britton. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Eric Britton. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Chris Shaw and Ernest Brown. Photo courtesy of Ernest Brown. Chris Shaw and Ernest Brown. Photo courtesy of Ernest Brown.

Eric Britton and Maya Faya. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Eric Britton and Maya Faya. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Philene Lemmon and her daughter – Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon Philene Lemmon and her daughter – Beyond The Streets. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Excel. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine Excel. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine

Lady Aiko art room for Adults Only @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten Lady Aiko art room for Adults Only @Beyondthestreetsart. Photo by Chris Hooten

Bennett Harada. Photo by Ernest Brown. Bennett Harada. Photo by Ernest Brown.

Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com Shepard Fairey art @beyondthestreetsart Photo by VenicePaparazzi.com