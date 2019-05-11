adidas Skateboarding Introduces Daewon Song Signature Colorway For 3MC﻿

New Daewon Song adidas shoe launch and Daewon documentary directed by Joe Pease and presented by Transworld will debut on May 12th in Los Angeles, California…

Skateboard Icon Channels Creative Energy into a Modern Skate Classic…

PRESS RELEASE: (Portland, OR)—adidas Skateboarding collaborates with celebrated team rider, Daewon Song to add his personal touch to the classic 3MC silhouette. An optimal choice for any session, and all moments in between, the ‘3MC x Daewon’ fuses a minimalistic design with creative material makeup.

Applying his signature aesthetic, Daewon revamps the customized sneaker with premium navy suede overlays and a unique checkered weave throughout the quarter and tongue. Raw eyelets punctuate the colorway and a matching silver trefoil and Daewon nameplate sit front and center. Combining skateable design with a clean, classic profile the 3MC arrives with a reinforced upper, all-new adiprene sockliner and an ultra-flexible Geoflex outsole for maximum board feel.

The 3MC x Daewon will retail for $70 and is available at specialty adidas retailers worldwide and the adidas Skateboarding website beginning May 9th.

Coinciding with the silhouette reveal, adidas Skateboarding and Transworld SKATEboarding (TWS) will commemorate the skater through a full-length feature documentary entitled DAEWON. The film debuts in Los Angeles this Sunday, May 12th and delves into Song’s decorated career and personal life, and showcases his invaluable contribution to skateboarding over the last three decades.

For More on adidas Skateboarding

adidas App

Online

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

About adidas Skateboarding

Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders distributed through a global network of skateboarding retailers. adidas Skateboarding supports a group of iconic, elite, and trendsetting professional and amateur skateboarders from all over the world including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz and Na-kel Smith. adidas Skateboarding is a segment of adidas Originals, a division of the adidas Group.