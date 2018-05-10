adidas Skateboarding and Juice Magazine host Memorial Weekend BBQ at BEYOND THE STREETS

adidas Skateboarding & Juice Magazine host Memorial Weekend BBQ at BEYOND THE STREETS… Invite-Only Event Celebrates The Venice Pavilion Recreation…

adidas Skateboarding and BEYOND THE STREETS (BTS) in partnership with Juice Magazine will bring together the Venice Beach skate, graffiti and music scene, on May 27th, 2018, for a special event commemorating the Venice Pavilion installation. This site-specific installation was curated by legendary graffiti artist RISK.

Guests will be treated to a skate jam at the Pavilion, with adidas team riders and Venice skaters, icons and legends. Also a part of the roster at the invite-only event will be local Venice punk/metal band, EXCEL and Venice rock band, THE SHRINE, who will both be playing a special performance. Adding to this list of musical talents will also be DJ sets by Pat Hoed aka Adam Bomb – best known for his residency on the hardcore radio show, Final Countdown (1983-1990).

The event will also celebrate the book launch of Venice Beach artist and musician, Ric Clayton. As an individual entrenched in the Pavilion’s past, Clayton stood at the crossroads of skate, punk and cholo cultures in Los Angeles and was responsible for the visual talents behind Suicidal Tendencies, as well as classic flyers for many Venice Beach punk bands.

The reimagined Venice Pavilion is part of BEYOND THE STREETS – the definitive showcase of street and graffiti art scaling 40,000+ square feet of immersive exhibits and environments including the recreation of the iconic Venice Pavilion by adidas Skateboarding. The Beyond The Streets show and adidas Venice Pavilion recreation takes place at 1667 North Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

adidas Skateboarding will make history as it partners with BEYOND THE STREETS (BTS) to resurrect one of the most iconic and historically relevant destinations in skateboarding history—the Venice Pavilion. With site-specific installations curated by Los Angeles graffiti legend RISK, the three-stripes brand will reveal a fully skateable installation of the sacred site known as one of the original birthplaces of street style skateboarding as well as the introducer of East Coast “subway style” graffiti to the western edge of the country.

Originally built in 1961 as an amphitheater, the Pavilion was later reclaimed as a haven for graffiti artists and skateboarders to co-exist and cultivate their crafts for decades. The area hit its glory days in the 1980s and 1990s, as an abundance of now-legendary artists and skaters flocked to the Pavilion, also known as the “Venice Pit”, to make their names and reputations that proceed them today.

“Skateboarding and graffiti share a parallel history of creative rebellion and defiance, and both continue to have a profound influence on the look-and-feel of popular culture on a global scale,” says adidas Senior Communications Manager, Cullen Poythress.

“There’s arguably no better city to showcase the intersection of these two worlds than Los Angeles and together, with BEYOND THE STREETS, we hope to tell a more complete story of how these two incredible art forms continue to inspire each other and the global conversation at large.”

The re-creation celebrates a pivotal era that launched the prevalence of skate and graffiti culture around the world. The latest rendition will stay true to the Pavilion’s original form with an authentic replica of the layout inclusive of tables, benches, fire pits, a movable quarter pipe, and custom graffiti art.

adidas Skateboarding has also partnered with non-profit mentoring group, STOKED, to run a hands-on program for high school students across the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Over the course of four weeks, the workshops will allow participants to skate the Pavilion, as well as include them in educational conversations around art, interactive art demos, and tours of the wider BTS exhibition.

An official launch event for the Venice Pavilion commemorating the original skateboarders and graffiti writers who were integral in shaping the skate and graffiti culture of Venice will take place in May 2018 with full details to be announced.



About BEYOND THE STREETS

Curated by author and historian, Roger Gastman, graffiti’s foremost authority, BEYOND THE STREETS (BTS) will kick off its inaugural showcase of diverse paintings, sculpture, photography, performances, lectures, films, and custom installations throughout 40,000+ square feet of industrial indoor and outdoor space in Los Angeles, California. The exhibition celebrates the soaring heights to which the world’s most recognizable modern art movement has risen. Original featured works will come from SHEPARD FAIREY, C.R. STECYK III, JASON REVOK, RETNA, LADY PINK, DASH SNOW, GUERRILLA GIRLS, BARRY McGEE, CHAZ, LEE QUIÑONES, FAILE, SWOON, TAKI 183 plus DENNIS HOPPER, TAKASHI MURAKAMI, AND MANY MORE.

During the exhibition, adidas Skateboarding and BTS will be releasing an exclusive capsule collection that honors the history and future of contemporary culture’s most pervasive outlaws. The line features custom designs by some of the scenes’ most renowned artists and will be exclusively sold on-site at the BTS gift shop. adidas Skateboarding’s proceeds from the capsule will benefit STOKED in hopes of fostering the next generation of skateboarding culture.

The one-of-a-kind, touring BTS exhibition debuts in Los Angeles on May 5, 2018 and will run through July 6, 2018. BTS will then head to New York City with more global locations to be announced.

TICKETS & INFO: BEYONDTHESTREETS.COM

About adidas Skateboarding

adidas Skateboarding is a segment of adidas Originals, a division of the adidas Group. Founded in 1998, adidas Skateboarding creates footwear and apparel for skateboarders distributed through a global network of skateboarding retailers. The brand supports a group of elite and iconic professional and amateur skateboarders including Mark Gonzales, Dennis Busenitz and Na-kel Smith.