Abraham Paskowitz Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH ABRAHAM PASKOWITZ. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY MARC EISMAN.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

It was probably from Larry Gordon when I was 9 or 10. Larry gave us some G&S decks to surf the turf while living in the camper. Larry used the word SurfSkate to describe the boards. It was 1970.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

For me, SurfSkate style means that you skate with the same style or form as you do while surfing. Kelly Slater, Stephan Slater, Sean Slater, Jake Davis, Courtney Counlouge, Matt Archbold, Jonathan Paskowitz, Izzy Paskowitz, Kanoa Igarashi, Kent Kobayashi, Josh Kerr, Taylor Knox, Edoardo Papas, Jose Maria Cabrera and Axi Munion all have great surf skate style.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing started the whole idea of skating. My father, Doc Paskowitz, in 1932, used old roller skates adhered to a wooden fruit box as his first skateboard because he wanted to mimic surfing on land. Because of early skaters like Matt Archbold and Christian Fletcher, most surfers began to mimic their skate moves out of the bowls and ramps into their surfing. Today airs are vital to a WSL competitor’s arsenal of maneuvers. Without it, they would not advance.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

It’s extremely important. Being able to feel the flow on land and release moves in the water is critical. Most surfers are in the water for hours hoping to capture minutes of rides, while you can SurfSkate endlessly, perfecting moves like roundhouse cutbacks, tail whips and high speed, controlled maneuvers. The use of muscle memory to translate into your surfing moves is very important. It also builds leg strength. Training surfers need to carve deep flowing turns and sustained maneuvers on long waves.

Abraham Paskowitz – Lower Lefts tip time. Photo © Marc Eisman Abraham Paskowitz – Lower Lefts tip time. Photo © Marc Eisman

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #75 AT THE JUICE SHOP…