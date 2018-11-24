Aaron Murray Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH AARON MURRAY. WORDS BY AARON MURRAY. PHOTO BY TED TERREBONNE.

“Skating is surfing. Surf to skate. Skate to surf. J Boy showed me that it’s all the same thing, since I was 9 or 10 years old. Koping Killer, wave killer maniacs… Haha! I remember telling him: “Holmes, I’m not good enough to be pro. Jim wants me to turn pro, but I’m not good enough.” He said: “You’re way good enough. You rip surfing. These other guys can’t even surf. Just represent guys like us; Surf-Skate.” If it wasn’t for J Boy saying that to me, I don’t think I would have done it, but it was because of him encouraging me that I could just be who I was and do it my way. That’s why I don’t really care about “the sport” of skateboarding. I never did because it was all in my mind, pretending I was on a wave or just trying to kill something with my skateboard because I was mad. Now it’s come full circle, and I’m stoked to surf as many waves as I can, and raise my boys to do it with me.”

– AARON “FINGERS” MURRAY

Aaron “Fingers” Murray slashes some bel-air coping with classic surf skate style. Photo © Ted Terrebonne Aaron “Fingers” Murray slashes some bel-air coping with classic surf skate style. Photo © Ted Terrebonne

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

