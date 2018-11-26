Aaron Astorga Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH AARON ASTORGA. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY JOE PICCIOLO.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

The first time I ever heard of SurfSkate style was back in the Del Mar Skate Ranch days. A lot of the OG locals like Tom Inouye, Steve Sherman, Kyle Jensen and Bill Billing surfed and it really translated through their skate style with tricks like Bertlemanns and layback grinds. You could tell they surfed and really adapted their surf style to their skating and it looked good.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

Surf skate style means speed and flow, connecting lines with tricks that work and flow together at high speed just like you’re flying down the line of a good wave.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

Some of the best surf skate styles to me are guys like Hosoi and Natas, and also legends like Jay Smith and OG pool skaters like Darrel Delgado and Pineapple, guys with good flowing lines.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and skating influenced surfing?

Surfing has influenced skating with several tricks like carving, laybacks and Bertlemanns but, in surfing today, skating has so much influence in so many of today’s current top pro surfers’ style. The majority of the young pros these days are all about airs, alley oops, reverses and rotations – all stuff taken directly from skateboarding. There is a ton of skate-influenced style on the WSL tour today. The level of contest surfing these days is insane and it’s amazing to see how much skating has influenced surfing today.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

I think SurfSkate style is very important today. It doesn’t matter how many board flips or spins you can do. If you’re not skating with style and flow, it doesn’t look as good as the guy who is hauling ass, doing good tricks at speed and flowing. I know that’s what feels good to me and that’s how I want to skate.

Astorga rock slide at Terah Bowl Valley Center, CA. Photo © Joe Piccholo Astorga rock slide at Terah Bowl Valley Center, CA. Photo © Joe Piccholo

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

