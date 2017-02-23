A West Side Story – An Exhibition of Surf and Skate Imagery For A Good Cause

Jay Adams shredding Venice in the '80s. Photo by Josh "Bagel" Klassman.

Save the date, March 11, 2017, for the upcoming exhibition, A West Side Story, which will feature legendary photography, amazing art, music and food, for a good cause. Photographers and artists included in this showing of iconic surf and skate art and images include: Chuck Katz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kelly Jackson, Bart Saric, Rod Bradley, Nick Bradley, The late Harry Drinkwater, Jens Lucking, Joshua Paskowitz, Mia Duncans and C. Chism Jr. The night will also include live performances from DJ Bennett Harada & DJ Buck Romero. A portion of the proceeds raised from the show will go to the Arts program at Alliance Morgan Mckenzie High School in East LA. Make a donation at the door and receive a booze bracelet for access to free beer and champagne (over 21s only). Limited apps and alcoholic beverages available. Come early so you don’t miss out. Free parking onsite. RSVP here.

DATE AND TIME

Sat, March 11, 2017

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM PST

LOCATION

Ignition Creative

12959 Coral Tree Place

Los Angeles, CA 90066

