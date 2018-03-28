3rd Annual Venice Ladies Jam at Venice Skatepark on April 28

Save the date for the 3rd Annual Venice Ladies Jam at the Venice Skatepark in Venice Beach, California on April 28, 2018 from 10:30am to 4:00pm. Registration starts at 9am. Pup cup for beginners starts at 10:30am. Divisions include: 10 and Under starting at 11:30am, Ages 11-14 Division starts at 1:00pm, Ages 15-24 Division starts at 2:00pm, and Ages 25 and over starts at 3:00pm. This event is produced by the OG Jam Series and the Skatepark Association International in conjunction with the Venice Rec & Parks and the City of Los Angeles, and is sponsored by Rip City, Powell Peralta, Juice Magazine, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Santa Monica Airlines, Autonomy, Big Daddy’s Pizza, Badass Skatemom, Salt Rags Skateboards, Dwindle Distribution, Elemental Awareness, Girl is Not A 4 Letter Word, Element, Silly Girls Skateboards, Maui & Sons, Moon Cheese, Powerflex, Poseiden Foundation, and Concrete Disciples. Contact Lance Lemond at 310.650.3255 or Heidi Lemmon at 310.261.2816 or [email protected]

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
