“3 Chords: The Art of Punk Rock” Art Show at El Cuervo Gallery

There is a good story attached the eclectic El Cuervo Gallery, which is just a few doors down from the what used to be the famous Gasoline Gallery, a rad kustom kulture art gallery that closed a few years ago. Ralph Villalobos, a former exhibitor of Gasoline, asked Mark Waldman, former proprietor of Gasoline, to open another gallery with him. From that conversation, El Cuervo Gallery was born at 417 Main St., El Segundo, California.

On April 8th, the El Cuervo Gallery presented “3 Chords: The Art of Punk Rock”, a professionally curated show with a mix of everything from paintings and photography, to mixed media pieces. They didn’t stop there with keeping things interesting. The artists featured were a variety of musicians, pro skaters and artists from the punk rock scene making El Cuervo was definitely the place to be in El Segundo. It was packed all night with a fun vibe and complimentary beer from Sapporo. Everyone was stoked to be there, and the art was flying off the walls, with red dots popping up everywhere. If you didn’t make it down, don’t worry, the El Cuervo crew will be hosting shows about every 6 weeks. The “3 Chords” show is on display for the next two months, so do yourself a favor and get in there and see for yourself.

‘3 Chords featured art by: Damian Fulton, Sara Ray, Scott Aicher, 3 Sheets, KRK Ryden, Rikk Agnew, Jack Grisham, Mike Watt, Chris Shary, Joey Vela, Steve Caballero, Scott Pollock, Steve Alba, Bruce Gossett, Damien King, Megan Besmirched, Clinton Bopp, Mike Strachan, Mike Bell, Kymm! Bang, Visible Damage, Theresa LaVelle, MXF, Lori Herbst, Jeremy Cross, Christine Benjamin, Chris Hooten, Jay Hollopeter, Jenn Hallett, Steve Carranza, Sean Talamini, Mayon Hanania, Ally Burke, Kent Reppert III, Abraham Romero, David Ivar, Travis Haight, Jackie Warfield, Bobby Brown, Rev, Mark Waldman, Oscar Montes, Scott Rockland, Bam, Josh Stebbins, & Phil Harris.

Words by Kaycee Breann Photos and Video by Dan Levy

Upcoming El Cuervo Gallery shows:

“Made in Kalifornia”

Featuring the Photography work of Memo Ortega & Travis Haight

Opening Reception: May 27th from 6-10pm

Travis Haight: A SoCal photographer, currently shoots for CampOut Magazine and countless others. His work focuses on Pinup Girls/Americana style.

Memo Ortega: A SoCal photographer, currently shoots for Street Low Magazine and countless others. His work focuses on Latino/Lowrider culture.

“Flea Circus”

Featuring the work of Mark Waldman

Opening Reception: July 15th from 6-10pm

Mark Waldman has been showing his mixed media assemblages in gallery’s since the early 90’s.

Anniversary Show

Group art show

Opening Reception: To be announced

In addition to the art Ell Cuervo also has a retail store where they sell books, handmade wares, locally crafted vinyl toys, limited edition art prints, and El Cuervo branded clothing and gear. Get more info at http://elcuervogallery.bigcartel.com/