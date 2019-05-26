2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam at Sk8 Charleston

On May 17th, 2019, SK8 Charleston hosted the 2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam. Parrot Surf & Skate Shop was the title sponsor and provided all of the prizes for the contest. The event included a competition in the Intermediate Bowl with a 14 & Under division, Open division and Best Trick Contest (over the pool ladder). SHR3DCRUST & Hybrid Mutants played on the deck and absolutely killed it! Smoky Oak Taproom’s food truck was onsite selling food as well as King of Pops-Charleston.

Sk8 Charleston Hawaiian Luau. Photo by Steve Aycock

This year’s Luau had 340 people in attendance nearly doubling last year’s event! Contestants traveled from all over the South East to participate in the Bowl Jam. The skating was insane and both Jams quickly turned into full on snake sessions!! The Best Trick Contest was the highlight of the night with guys just going for broke!! Crazy makes and heavy slams! Winners received custom Tiki God awards crafted by Akamai Creations. Congrats to all the competitors and thanks to everyone that came out. See you next year!

Words by Josh McFadden

Photos by Steve Aycock and Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock

2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam

Sponsored by Parrot Surf & Skate

Friday, May 17th2019

Intermediate Bowl Jam Results

14 & Under Jam

                                    1st        Creighton Cummings

                                    2nd       Mary Claire Morgan

                                    3rd        Ricky Smith

                                    4th        Ford Ambrite

Open Jam:

                                    1st        Landon Zanfardino

                                    2nd       Jesse Gunther

                                    3rd        Conor Kerr

Best Trick:

                                                Connor Lincks 

(frontside ollie late shove-it over the pool ladder)

Heaviest Slam:

                                                Connor Lincks

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock
Ricky Smith. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock
Ashley Wade. Photo by Eric Barlow
Jesse Gunther. Photo by Steve Aycock
Otis and Shannon Smith. Photo by Steve Aycock
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock
Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock
Bob. Photo by Steve Aycock
Randy Rose. Photo by Steve Aycock
Wags. Photo by Steve Aycock
Photo by Steve Aycock
Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock
Photo by Steve Aycock
Jesse Gunther. Photo by Steve Aycock
Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock
Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock
Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock
Sk8 Charleston. Photo by Steve Aycock
Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock
Ashley Wade. Photo by Steve Aycock
Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock
Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock
Conor Kerr. Photo by Steve Aycock
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock
Photo by Steve Aycock
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock
Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock
Landon Zanfardino takes first place in the open jam. Photo by Steve Aycock
Creighton Cummings. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock
Ricky Smith. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Ricky Smith. Photo by Eric Barlow
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Eric Barlow
Creighton Cummings. Photo by Eric Barlow
Boss ladies in the house. Photo by Eric Barlow
Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Creighton Cummings. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Connor Lincks. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino boosts over Connor Lincks. . Photo by Eric Barlow
Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Connor Lincks. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Conor Kerr. Photo by Eric Barlow
Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow
Connor Lincks. Photo by Eric Barlow
Eric McGuinness. Photo by Eric Barlow
Connor Lincks won best trick with a frontside ollie late shove-it over the pool ladder while Landon Zanfardino took 1st in the Intermediate Bowl Open Jam and Conor Kerr took third in the Open Jam. Congrats to all! Photo by Eric Barlow

