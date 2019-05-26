2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam at Sk8 Charleston

On May 17th, 2019, SK8 Charleston hosted the 2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam. Parrot Surf & Skate Shop was the title sponsor and provided all of the prizes for the contest. The event included a competition in the Intermediate Bowl with a 14 & Under division, Open division and Best Trick Contest (over the pool ladder). SHR3DCRUST & Hybrid Mutants played on the deck and absolutely killed it! Smoky Oak Taproom’s food truck was onsite selling food as well as King of Pops-Charleston.

Sk8 Charleston Hawaiian Luau. Photo by Steve Aycock

This year’s Luau had 340 people in attendance nearly doubling last year’s event! Contestants traveled from all over the South East to participate in the Bowl Jam. The skating was insane and both Jams quickly turned into full on snake sessions!! The Best Trick Contest was the highlight of the night with guys just going for broke!! Crazy makes and heavy slams! Winners received custom Tiki God awards crafted by Akamai Creations. Congrats to all the competitors and thanks to everyone that came out. See you next year!

Words by Josh McFadden

Photos by Steve Aycock and Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock

2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam

Sponsored by Parrot Surf & Skate

Friday, May 17th2019

Intermediate Bowl Jam Results

14 & Under Jam

1st Creighton Cummings

2nd Mary Claire Morgan

3rd Ricky Smith

4th Ford Ambrite

Open Jam:

1st Landon Zanfardino

2nd Jesse Gunther

3rd Conor Kerr

Best Trick:

Connor Lincks

(frontside ollie late shove-it over the pool ladder)

Heaviest Slam:

Connor Lincks

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock

Ricky Smith. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock

Ashley Wade. Photo by Eric Barlow

Jesse Gunther. Photo by Steve Aycock

Otis and Shannon Smith. Photo by Steve Aycock

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock

Bob. Photo by Steve Aycock

Randy Rose. Photo by Steve Aycock

Wags. Photo by Steve Aycock

Photo by Steve Aycock

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock

Photo by Steve Aycock

Jesse Gunther. Photo by Steve Aycock

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Steve Aycock

Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock

Sk8 Charleston. Photo by Steve Aycock

Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock

Ashley Wade. Photo by Steve Aycock

Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock

Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock

Conor Kerr. Photo by Steve Aycock

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock

Photo by Steve Aycock

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Steve Aycock

Connor Lincks. Photo by Steve Aycock

Landon Zanfardino takes first place in the open jam. Photo by Steve Aycock

Creighton Cummings. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Steve Aycock

Ricky Smith. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Ricky Smith. Photo by Eric Barlow

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Eric Barlow

Creighton Cummings. Photo by Eric Barlow

Boss ladies in the house. Photo by Eric Barlow

Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Creighton Cummings. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Connor Lincks. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino boosts over Connor Lincks. . Photo by Eric Barlow

Braedin Christian Tabler. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Connor Lincks. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Conor Kerr. Photo by Eric Barlow

Landon Zanfardino. Photo by Eric Barlow

Connor Lincks. Photo by Eric Barlow

Eric McGuinness. Photo by Eric Barlow

Connor Lincks won best trick with a frontside ollie late shove-it over the pool ladder while Landon Zanfardino took 1st in the Intermediate Bowl Open Jam and Conor Kerr took third in the Open Jam. Congrats to all! Photo by Eric Barlow