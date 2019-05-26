2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam at Sk8 Charleston

On May 17th, 2019, SK8 Charleston hosted the 2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam. Parrot Surf & Skate Shop was the title sponsor and provided all of the prizes for the contest. The event included a competition in the Intermediate Bowl with a 14 & Under division, Open division and Best Trick Contest (over the pool ladder). SHR3DCRUST & Hybrid Mutants played on the deck and absolutely killed it! Smoky Oak Taproom’s food truck was onsite selling food as well as King of Pops-Charleston.
This year’s Luau had 340 people in attendance nearly doubling last year’s event! Contestants traveled from all over the South East to participate in the Bowl Jam. The skating was insane and both Jams quickly turned into full on snake sessions!! The Best Trick Contest was the highlight of the night with guys just going for broke!! Crazy makes and heavy slams! Winners received custom Tiki God awards crafted by Akamai Creations. Congrats to all the competitors and thanks to everyone that came out. See you next year!
Words by Josh McFadden
Photos by Steve Aycock and Eric Barlow
2nd Annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam
Sponsored by Parrot Surf & Skate
Friday, May 17th2019
Intermediate Bowl Jam Results
14 & Under Jam
1st Creighton Cummings
2nd Mary Claire Morgan
3rd Ricky Smith
4th Ford Ambrite
Open Jam:
1st Landon Zanfardino
2nd Jesse Gunther
3rd Conor Kerr
Best Trick:
Connor Lincks
(frontside ollie late shove-it over the pool ladder)
Heaviest Slam:
Connor Lincks
