24th Annual Basic Bowl Contest & BBQ in HB 4-20-19

This Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Huntington Beach, it’s the 24th Annual Basic Bar-B-Que Bowl Bash!!!! Double D will be on the mic, and there will be food and live music provided by our homies: Love Canal and the Skatanic Rednecks. Of course, the skateboarding is sure to be on fire, just like it’s been since the first Basic Bowl BBQ in 1995, with jam sessions for all ages, and all divisions. Catch up on the details at https://www.facebook.com/BasicInt/ or email basicint@yahoo.com to get involved and support.

