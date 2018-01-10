23rd Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala To Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The LA Art Show is proud to announce that Jon Hamm, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor, director and producer, will be the host of this year’s Opening Night Premiere Gala, being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 7pm – 11pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, making this the fourth year as the LA Art Show’s charity partner.

Opening night of LA’s longest running art event attracts international collectors, artists, celebrities, and a diverse mix of art lovers to DTLA on Wednesday January 10th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

100% of sales of Patron and Vanguard tickets and 15% of sales of Friend tickets will go directly to the charity. All attendees of the Opening Night Premiere party are supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

In addition to a sneak preview of the exhibits, live music and performance art, gala attendees will enjoy beverages and hors d’oeuvres from over 20 select Los Angeles restaurants. Cuisine will be prepared by James Beard Award-nominated chef Jeffrey Nimer of Hot Chefs LA, Oysters XO, Nespresso and more.

The Opening Night Premiere Gala will begin with a special performance by the mysterious Pandemonia, a multi-media pop artist based upon a cartoonish female character. Pandemonia’s “Flash Bulb” exhibit is part of the lineup of this year’s stellar Featured Programming.

At 7:30, charity beneficiary St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will host a presentation about the incredible work they are doing at Booth 110.

From 8pm – 9pm, Gala attendees are invited to participate in Logan Maxwell Hagege’s “Connect the Dots” installation, presented by Maxwell Alexander Gallery. “Connect the Dots” is designed to bring us back to our childhood and turns us all into artists. Each participant will have five minutes to connect the dots and reveal an original work of art.

At 8:30pm, LA Art Show producer Kim Martindale will unveil the National Exhibition of China.

At 9pm, there will be a special performance of YARE: One More Dance by Cristobal Valecillos, presented by Timothy Yarger Fine Art. Yare, One More Dance is a contemporary multi-disciplinary representation of Los diablos de Yare – declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

For more info about artists and exhibits, please visit: https://www.laartshow.com/

SHOW HOURS:

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 | Opening Night Gala | 6pm – 11pm

Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 11am – 7pm

Friday, January 12, 2018 | 11am – 7pm

Saturday, January 13, 2018 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, January 14, 2018 | 11am – 5pm

LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER – SOUTH HALL

1201 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90015

The LA Art Show: 23 Years in the Making:

260,000 square feet 100 galleries 18 countries 30 million in sales 20,000 works of art

70,000 visitors 15,000 parking spaces 300 journalists 500 stories 5 billion media impressions

2 million web hits 150 show staff 5 days open 7 days to set up 1 day to take down