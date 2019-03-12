2019 Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic

Here are the results of the Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019, which featured the top girl bowl skaters in the world. Congrats to Lizzie Armanto on claiming first place in the Pro Division, and Jordan Santana for taking home first in the 15 and Over Division and congrats to Karen Muto on her first place in the 14 and Under Division. Thanks to Kristy VanDoren-Batson of Vans and Danielle Bostick of World Cup Skateboarding who know how to throw a world-class event while paying respect to the legacy of women’s skateboarding. The $68,000 prize purse proves that Vans knows how to treat skateboarders. 100% respect.
Photos by Olga Aguilar.
Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 Contest Results
Pros
1st Lizzie Armanto USA $28,000
2nd Sakura Yosozumi JAPAN $14,000
3rd Jordyn Barratt USA $7,000
4th Cocona Hiraki JAPAN $3,500
5th Poppy Starr Olsen AUSTRALIA $3,000
6th Allysha Le USA $2,500
7th Bryce Ava Wettstein USA $2,000
8th Nicole Hause USA $1,800
9th Hunter Long USA $1,700
10th Gabrielle Brownfield USA $1,600
Am 15 & Over
1-Jordan Santana USA $1,000
2-Michelle Yoon USA $600
3-Tuli Lam USA $400
Am 14 & Under
1-Karen Muto JAPAN $1,000
2-Lilly Stopehasius GERMANY $600
3-Indiana Barnard AUSTRALIA $400
The Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 is on March 8-9th at Van’s Skate Park, 20 City Blvd W # A2, Orange, California. This world class event is sanctioned and organized by World Cup Skateboarding.
Vans, once again is very happy to present the 8th Annual Girls Combi Pool Classic. WCS is inviting the top girl bowl skaters in the world to compete for a prize purse of $68,000.
Post a reply