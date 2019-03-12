2019 Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic

Here are the results of the Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019, which featured the top girl bowl skaters in the world. Congrats to Lizzie Armanto on claiming first place in the Pro Division, and Jordan Santana for taking home first in the 15 and Over Division and congrats to Karen Muto on her first place in the 14 and Under Division. Thanks to Kristy VanDoren-Batson of Vans and Danielle Bostick of World Cup Skateboarding who know how to throw a world-class event while paying respect to the legacy of women’s skateboarding. The $68,000 prize purse proves that Vans knows how to treat skateboarders. 100% respect.

Photos by Olga Aguilar.

Lizzie Armanto. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Sakura Yosozumi. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Cocona Hiraki. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Poppy Starr Olsen. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Allysha Le. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Bryce Ava Wettstein. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Nicole Hause. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Hunter Long. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Gabrielle Brownfield. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Spencer Breaux. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Yndiara Asp. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Leticia Goncalves. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Julie Kindstrand. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Doris Jiayi Lou. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Jordan Santana. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Catherine Marquis. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Jessie Frietze. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Leah Ho. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Indiana Barnard. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Karen Muto. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Daniela Terol Mendez. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Ruby Liley. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Ruby Rockstar Trew. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Bombette Martin. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 – 14 and Under Awards – Lilly Stopehasius (2), Karen Muto (1), Indiana Barnard (3). Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 15 and Over Awards – Michelle Yoon (2), Jordan Santana (1) and Tuli Lam (3). Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 Pro Awards. Photo by Olga Aguilar.
Champ, Lizzie Armanto and Kristy VanDoren-Batson of Vans. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Jen O’Brien, Lizze Armanto and Cara-Beth Burnside. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 Contest Results

Pros

1st Lizzie Armanto USA $28,000 

2nd Sakura Yosozumi JAPAN $14,000     

3rd Jordyn Barratt USA $7,000 

4th Cocona Hiraki JAPAN $3,500 

5th Poppy Starr Olsen AUSTRALIA $3,000 

6th Allysha Le USA $2,500

7th Bryce Ava Wettstein USA $2,000

8th Nicole Hause USA $1,800

9th Hunter Long USA $1,700

10th Gabrielle Brownfield USA $1,600

Am 15 & Over

1-Jordan Santana USA $1,000

2-Michelle Yoon USA $600

3-Tuli Lam USA $400

Am 14 & Under

1-Karen Muto JAPAN $1,000

2-Lilly Stopehasius GERMANY $600

3-Indiana Barnard AUSTRALIA $400

The Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 is on March 8-9th at Van’s Skate Park, 20 City Blvd W # A2, Orange, California. This world class event is sanctioned and organized by World Cup Skateboarding.

Vans, once again is very happy to present the 8th Annual Girls Combi Pool Classic. WCS is inviting the top girl bowl skaters in the world to compete for a prize purse of $68,000.

http://wcsk8.com/events/vans-girls-combi-pool-classic-2019

Information

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

