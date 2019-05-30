2019 Skate4LifeNC Event & Skate Competition

Skate4LifeNC hosted a free, family-friendly event and skateboarding competition to bring together the community to celebrate skateboarding and life, and educate teens and their families on the signs and symptoms of mental illness and suicide and give them resources where they can turn in times of trouble.

The 9th Annual Skate4life event was held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Marsh Creek Park located at 3016 N. New Hope Rd. in Raleigh, NC 27604. It featured a skateboard competition with music, food, raffle prizes, vendors, cash prizes and skate gear, as well as a special guest appearance by Bill Danforth of the Alva posse.

This event was created in memory of James “Dylan” McNeill 6/4/92 – 2/1/11 and Cody Nelson Arrington 7/12/92 – 9/28/11, both of whom tragically ended their own lives. At the first event in 2011, Skate4LifeNC dedicated a memorial tree and plaque for Dylan. Cody skated and placed 2nd in the Advanced competition and designed the original logo. 8 months later, Cody also took his own life. In 2012, we planted a memorial tree and placed a plaque for Cody beside the one for Dylan.

All monies raised went directly to the non-profit with a percentage of monies raised going to HopeLine of NC to help fund their teen talk/textline. For more infomation about HopeLine go to their website at www.hopeline-nc.org.

Please donate to Skate4Life and the good work they do at http://skate4lifenc.com

Here are few photos that Bill Danforth captured at the event.

Thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers and all of the incredible artists that created amazing art for the online auction. We’d also like to say a special thank you to the Skate4LifeNC crew for all of the hard work they do for a great cause. 100% respect.

See more photos at https://thomaswilliamsiii.zenfolio.com/skate4life

Photos by Thomas Williams, @TW3 Photography