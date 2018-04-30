2018 Vans Pool Party Brings World’s Best to Legendary Combi Pool

Celebrating a legacy of nearly 15 years in the making, the 2018 Vans Pool Party returns to Orange, CA to once again showcase skateboarding’s premier deep bowl competition. Featuring the world’s best in modern vertical skateboarding, the 2018 Vans Pool Party will be broadcast live on Vans.com/poolparty at the infamous Vans Combi Pool on Saturday, May 5, welcoming everyone around the globe to be a part of the action!

Slated for a record-breaking showcase of pool prowess, renowned bowl Legends and Masters will join a stacked roster of 40 leading Pros in an adrenaline pumping exhibition of creativity that perfectly encapsulates classic Combi bowl terrain. Veteran champions and masters of the sport Steve Caballero, Chris Miller, Lance Mountain, and crowd favorite Christian Hosoi will return, while today’s leading vert experts such as Tom Schaar (defending 2017 Pool Party Champion), Cory Juneau, Chris Russell, Clay Kreiner, and many more, continue to raise the bar for the next generation. The legendary battle will be broadcast worldwide at Vans.com/poolparty, featuring animated commentary from Vans announcers and special guests including Vans legend Jeff Grosso.

2017 Defending Pool Party Champion Tom Schaar

Watch the Live Broadcast on Saturday, May 5 at 3PM PST at vans.com/poolparty

Event Schedule

3:00 WEBCAST BEGINS

3:15 MASTERS FINAL

4:00 PRO SEMI FINAL

5:30 LEGENDS SEMI FINAL

6:30 LEGENDS FINAL

7:00 PRO FINAL

8:00 AWARDS

With three divisions establishing today’s elite top Pros, Masters and undisputed Legends of bowl riding, the Vans Pool Party is unique in all of skateboarding for bringing together the biggest names in deep bowl skateboarding to battle it out in the legendary Vans Combi bowl at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. Watch the contest live Saturday, May 5 at 3PM PST at vans.com/poolparty.

For more information on the Vans Pool Party plus heat schedules, confirmed athlete lists and daily pre-event coverage including photos, videos and updates from practice, visit vans.com/poolparty.

