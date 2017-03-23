2017 Vans Warped Tour Lineup

2017 Vans Warped Tour®, Presented by Journeys® Lineup Revealed… Tour kicks off June 16, 2017, in Seattle, celebrating its 23rd year on the road. Check out info on the bands and tour dates…

Las Vegas, NV, March 23, 2017 – The entire lineup for 2017’s Vans Warped Tour, presented by Journeys, was revealed yesterday via a LIVE webcast, direct from Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art performance venue on the campus of Full Sail University. Fans in attendance were overjoyed to see the lineup for this year include not only current favorites and promising up and comers, but a deep list of legacy acts spanning the tour’s 23 year history. Blessthefall, Memphis May Fire, Jule Vera, Stacked Like Pancakes and Microwave also attended the live stream and performed during the webcast. The tour will make a stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, June 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Now in its 23rd year, the Vans Warped Tour continues to solidify itself as the must-attend festival over summer for rock and music lovers alike.

In the tradition of celebrating the tour’s musical roots, the lineup includes bands such as CKY, Sick Of It All, Municipal Waste, The Adolescents, Strung Out, Hatebreed and others, who are legends in the punk, hardcore and metal core world.

Returning this year is the Mutant Party Zone, which will provide festival-goers with two stages dedicated to heavy music from bands such as The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex, Fit For A King, GWAR and any more.

The Vans Warped Tour has always been a place of music discovery and this year is no exception – the Full Sail Stage has up and comers like Boston Manor, Creeper, The Gospel Youth, Knocked Loose, Movements, and Trophy Eyes positioned to break this summer.

Overall, the tour continues to offer something for every fan, showcasing the best in pop punk, rock, hard core, hip-hop, dance and indie.

The Vans Warped Tour is the largest traveling music festival in the United States and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour has grown to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more. It remains one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about wonderful non-profits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surround them, and to meet like-minded friends.

“As we enter our 23rd year on the road, continuing our mission of music, philanthropy and education is what I look forward to most. The Vans Warped Tour is not for all, but every summer I look forward to seeing those fans who do chose to come and engage and be a positive force in our community.” – Kevin Lyman

In addition, the tour continues to host a wide array of amazing non-profits and educational workshops for attendees from Teens With a Purpose, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Donate Life New England, Planned Parenthood, Keep A Breast, Testicular Cancer Foundation, and Project HEAL, just to name a few. Fans can see their favorite bands as well as become educated on these causes and how they can help.

Sierra Lyman comments, “Music has inspired change and social change has inspired music. Since its inception the Vans Warped Tour created a place where fans are not only inspired by their favorite artists, but also inspired to work with a cause they care about. This is pushed even further by opening up musicians to causes they never even knew about. By creating this community of nonprofits we are able to connect fans with their favorite musicians and also inspire some good in the world.”

The Entertainment Institute will return to the 2017 tour as well, hosting educational workshops and Q+A’s hosted by the industry’s most successful writers, artists, and photographers. A full listing of the guru’s hosting each workshop is available at http://www.thinktei.com/warpedtour

Tickets for this year’s tour on are sale now and can be purchased at vanswarpedtour.com.

As a bonus for early ticket buyers, the first 500 tickets sold for each show will be at the lowest price available and will include a digital download of the Official Vans Warped Tour 50-song compilation.

2017 Vans Warped Tour // Las Vegas line up (by stage):

Journeys Left Foot Stage

Attila

CKY

Futuristic

Hawthorne Heights

I Prevail

Jule Vera

New Years Day

Sammy Adams

Watsky

Journeys Right Foot Stage

American Authors

Andy Black

Dance Gavin Dance

Hands Like Houses

Memphis May Fire

Neck Deep

Our Last Night

Save Ferris

Skullcandy Stage

Alestorm

Bad Seed Rising

Barb Wire Dolls

Microwave

Sonic Boom Six

War On Women

The White Noise

William Control

Hard Rock Stage

The Adolescents

The Ataris

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

Doll Skin

Fire From The Gods

Municipal Waste

Sick Of It All

Strung Out

Valient Thorr

Mutant North Stage

The Acacia Strain

Being As An Ocean

Candiria

Counterparts

Fit For A King

Hatebreed

Silent Planet

Stick To Your Guns

Sylar

Mutant South Stage

After The Burial

Blessthefall

Carnifex

Emmure

GWAR

Hundredth

Silverstein

Sworn In

Too Close To Touch

Full Sail Stage

Boston Manor

Carousel Kings

Courage My Love

Creeper

Fantastic Plastics, The

Farewell Winters

Feeki

Gospel Youth, The

Knocked Loose

Movements

Naked Walrus

Trophy Eyes

About Vans Warped Tour:

The Vans Warped Tour, presented by Journeys, is well known as America’s longest running touring music festival of the summer. Since 1995, the tour has been a showcase for both established and up and coming talent, across a wide range of eclectic sub-genres.

The tour has also cemented its place in history by bringing alternative rock and skate culture from the underground to the forefront of global youth culture, while at the same time helping those in need through non-profit and eco initiatives.

Alternative Press readers voted the Vans Warped Tour as the “Best Tour/Festival” and Rolling Stone called it “America’s Most Successful Festival”.

2017 Vans Warped Tour Dates:

