2017 Vans Park Series in Sydney Australia Live Webcast Today

Vans Park Series Kicks Off 2017 VPS Men’s Pro Tour This Weekend, March 3-4 in Sydney, Australia… Tour Challenger Tom Schaar Leads Pack Advancing to VPS Australia Pro Tour Semi-finals… Watch VPS Australia Pro Tour Semis and Finals LIVE WEBCAST Only On VANSPARKSERIES.COM & REDBULL.TV

GLOBAL WEBCAST TIMES

Sydney – Saturday, March 4 @ 11AM

Los Angeles – Friday, March 3 @ 4PM

New York – Friday, March 3 @ 7PM

Sao Paulo – Friday, March 3 @ 9PM

London – Saturday, March 4 @ 12AM

Cypress, CALIF. (February 28, 2017) – Vans Park Series, the definitive World Championship park terrain skateboarding competition series for men and women, kicks off the 2017 VPS Men’s Pro Tour this weekend, welcoming the world’s most elite professional park terrain skateboarders to Sydney, Australia as part of the celebrated Australian Open of Surfing festival.

With only days left until the final competitive field is secured, VPS commences the season’s first official Global Qualifier event with confirmed attendance by VPS Select Pros Pedro Barros, Jack Fardell, Ivan Federico, reigning park terrain World Champion Alex Sorgente, and more to arrive later this week. Tour Wildcards Chris Russell, Curren Caples and Greyson Fletcher are also expected to join, slating for a powerful field of talent in this weekend’s showcase.

Bookending the main global qualifier event, the inaugural Vans Park Series Oceania Continental Championships for men and women will take place on March 2 and 4, providing an open path for regional talent to earn their way onto the official VPS World Tour circuit. Highlighting the best skateboarders from all-over the local South Pacific region, the winner from each event will earn a coveted invite to the 2017 VPS World Championships.

Situated in the scenic locale of Manly Beach, the custom-designed VPS park course is built directly on the sand, highlighting infinite opportunities for speed, air and style. The course terrain features a unique deep end equipped with pool coping, a gigantic hipped layback bank, a spine on top of the deck that with a raw concrete curb on top of it, a huge 10.5’ tall extension, and an abundance of hips and transfers.

Vans Park Series Sydney Schedule

Thursday, March 2 – VPS Oceania Continental Women’s Championships

Friday, March 3 – VPS Men’s Pro Tour: Men’s Qualifiers

Saturday, March 4 – VPS Men’s Pro Tour: Men’s Finals + VPS Oceania Continental Men’s Championships

Stay tuned to www.vansparkseries.com for final athlete event confirmations and more information on the VPS World Tour events as the week goes on.

The 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier league for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of five men’s global qualifiers and one women’s global qualifier spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. The 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships are sanctioned by the International Skateboarding Federation and will be held in September with final date and location to be announced on vansparkseries.com along with live event Webcast and additional Pro Tour details.

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official ISF-sanctioned park terrain skateboarding Continental and World Championships for men and women.

Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total prize purse in excess of $500,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live Webcast details will be available on vansparkseries.com.

Qualifiers photos below by Lee Leal