Congrats to the 2017 Skateboarding Hall of Fame Inductees…

Men 1960s

Bob Mohr

Men 1970s Era 1

Gregg Weaver

Russ Howell

Men 1970s Era 2

Shogo Kubo

Women

Kim Cespedes

Vicki Vickers

Men 1980s Era 1

Mike McGill

Men 1980s Era 2

Eric Dressen

Men 1990s

Daewon Song

If you would like to attend the 2017 Skateboarding Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Anaheim, California on May 12th, the link for tickets is here.