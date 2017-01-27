Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey, Nile Rogers and Yes will be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame… Congratulations to all!

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Special guests for this year’s Induction Ceremony include Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, Neil Young inducting Pearl Jam, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes. Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets to the public start at $50 and will be available along with VIP packages through ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, February 4 at noon (if tickets are still available). The Ceremony will once again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Exhibit Information:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, will also open a special exhibit on the 2017 Inductees in conjunction with the Ceremony. Experience the world of rock and roll through the eyes of the 2017 Inductees with iconic items from Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Nile Rodgers, Tupac Shakur and Yes. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives, the impact they have had and influences they continue to make. The 2017 Inductee exhibit opens March 31.

About the Inductions:

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. This year’s group of Inductees include five artists (Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur) who were on the ballot for the first time and Yes, who’s been discussed and deliberated for a few years (third nomination – 2014, 2016, 2017). Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur also became eligible for nomination this year for 2017 ceremony, having released their first album in 1991.

For this year’s Inductions, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame again offered fans the opportunity to officially participate in the selection process. The public was able to cast votes online for who they believe to be most deserving of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The top five artists, as selected by the public, comprised a “fans’ ballot” that was tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2017 Inductees. More than 1.8 million fans voted and four out of five acts from the Fans’ Ballot are being inducted in 2017 – Journey, ELO, Pearl Jam and Yes.

