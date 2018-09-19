18th Annual Fall Classic at Riley Skatepark in Farmington Hill Michigan This Weekend

The 18th Annual Fall Classic is this weekend, Sept 22-23, 2018, at Riley Skatepark at 35520 Eight Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, Michigan 48335. Registration starts at 10 Am. Contest starts at 1pm. This event has been going on annually since 2001 and this one is for you! Saturday, Sept 22nd, will feature beginner and intermediate divisions, while Sunday Sept 23rd will feature advanced and best trick divisions. Cash prizes for top ten in advanced divisions! We hope to see everyone in Michigan come out and enjoy a really fun day of skateboarding! You might even win a couple hundred bucks! Skate with the Volcom team on Sunday!! For more information, call Plus Skateboarding at 248-426-0899.

Hit up the Plus Skateboarding shop while you’re in town for all your skateboarding needs and grab a copy of the new issue of Juice Magazine featuring Mark Hubbard on the cover. A crew from Monk’s company, @grindlineskateparks is in town there now building a new skatepark. Go down there and give them a hand or bring them a six pack or some food.

Follow Plus Skateboarding on the gram at https://www.instagram.com/pluskateboarding/

@volcomskate#fallclassicskateboardcompetition#volcomroadrager