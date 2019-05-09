14th Annual May Skate Jams & Contests on the Pine Ridge Reservation

Join us this weekend for the 14th Annual May Skate Jams and Contests on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. We Were Punk First and the JeffCo Open School will be presenting two events starting with a skate jam on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 4pm at the Manderson Skatepark in Manderson, South Dakota, followed by a skate jam on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Toby Eagle Bull Memorial Skatepark in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Lots of prizes and fun for all ages with a live DJ and KDawg announcing. There will be a youth division competition and an 18+ competition along with a Best Trick competition sponsored by Bones Wheels, Independent Trucks, Vans, Triple Eight, Levi’s, Juice Magazine, Grindline Skateparks, Up Mountain Switchel, Montana Pool Service, Stronghold Society, Hockey, FA World Entertainment and Skate Ratz Skate Shop. Thank you for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...